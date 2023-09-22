Mets takeaways from Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Marlins, including Mark Vientos' two-homer night

New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson (23) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the second inning. / Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets (71-82) came back from two separate two-run deficits but were unable to get the win agains the Philadelphia Phillies (84-69), falling 5-4 on Thursday night.

Here are some takeaways...

-David Peterson struggled on the mound Thursday night for the Mets, putting the team in an early 2-0 deficit in the first inning when he walked the first two batters of the game and gave up RBI singles to Bryce Harper and Trea Turner.

The Mets responded with two runs in the second, but Peterson gave those runs right back in the bottom of the third, including a home run to Alec Bohm.

The left-hander’s night was done after a clean fourth inning, with a final line of five hits, four earned runs, two walks and seven strikeouts.

-While Peterson struggled it was Jeff Brigham who took the loss, allowing a go-ahead home run to Nick Castellanos which broke a 4-4 tie.

-The Mets offense kept them in the game on Thursday, led by the red-hot Jeff McNeil, who laced an RBI double to left field in the second inning and came around to score on a Brett Baty single to tie the game at two.

After Peterson gave those two runs back in the third inning, McNeil was in the thick of it again in the fourth, leading off with a triple and scoring on a sac fly by Francisco Alvarez.

The Mets tied the game again in the top of the sixth inning on a solo home run from Mark Vientos.



The homer extended Vientos’ hitting streak to six and he now has hits in nine of his last 10 games, including three home runs in the last two days.

-The Mets threatened to score in both the eighth and ninth innings but fell short. In the eighth, Francisco Lindor led off with a single and stole second base before Vientos struck out and McNeil singled for his third hit of the game, moving Lindor to third.

With runners on the corners and one out, Alvarez popped up to first which brought up Baty. McNeil swiped second to put the go-ahead run in scoring position but the rookie third baseman struck out, foul tipping strike three into the catcher’s mitt to end the threat.

In the ninth, Brandon Nimmo ripped a one-out double with Ronny Mauricio and Pete Alonso to follow. But the rookie Mauricio flew out to center and Alonso struck out swinging to end the game.



Highlights

Upcoming schedule

The Mets continue their four-game series in Philadelphia on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (8-8, 4.94 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets opposite former teammate, Taijuan Walker (15-5, 4.40 ERA), who gets the nod for the Phillies.

