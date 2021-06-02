Mets takeaways from Wednesday's 7-6 win over D-Backs, including another strong game from James McCann

James McCann hits three-run HR vs. Diamondbacks

The Mets improved to 27-21 on the year, beating the Diamondbacks, 7-6, on Wednesday.



Takeaways from the game

1) Francisco Lindor led off the top of the ninth inning with a stand-up double. James McCann moved him over to third, and Pete Alonso drove him in with an RBI single to give the Mets a 7-6 lead in the ninth.

After blowing the save on Tuesday, Edwin Diaz came right back for revenge and got it. He retired the side in order to clinch the win.

2) McCann's hot hitting continued in this one, as he went 3-for-5 with four RBI. He kicked off the high-scoring game with a three-run bomb to left field off Madison Bumgarner in a four-run top of the first.

3) David Peterson, though, couldn’t hang on to that lead when he took the mound. He let up five earned on three hits, including a Ketel Marte two-run bomb, and three walks. All of Peterson’s stuff seemed to be way out of the zone, or high in the strike zone for hitters to attack and that’s exactly what they did. With a 5.89 ERA now, Luis Rojas may have to make a tough decision about his next turn in the rotation.

4) Robert Gsellman provided solid relief for the Mets after Peterson came out. He went 3.2 innings, allowing no runs and only two hits while striking out one over that span. His ERA dipped to 2.42 on the season.

5) Jonathan Villar had to leave the game early with right hamstring tightness. With many still on the Mets’ IL right now, fingers are certainly crossed in that clubhouse that it is just that and nothing else. Travis Blakenhorn came into the game at second and Jose Peraza moved to third after Villar went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in the game.

6) Dom Smith stayed hot at the dish. He went 3-for-4 with a walk and moved his average up to .264 on the season.

7) Kevin Pillar is also hitting well since returning to the Mets’ lineup. Getting his first start in center field since suffering his gruesome injury, he went 2-for-5 at the dish.

8) In his first appearance of the 2021 season, Seth Lugo gave up one run on three hits and struck out two over two innings of work. After a clean fifth inning, he gave up three straight hits to allow that run to cross and tie the game at six in the bottom of the sixth. But Lugo dug deep and got a nifty double play on a pop-up bunt that he caught and then fired to second base to double up the runner there.

Story continues

9) Overall, the Mets collected 16 hits on the day.



Highlights

What's Next

The Mets head further west to take on the San Diego Padres on Thursday at 10:10 p.m. with Taijuan Walker taking on Yu Darvish.