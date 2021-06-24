Mets takeaways from Wednesday's 7-3 win over Braves, including Tylor Megill's solid MLB debut

Tylor Megill pitching in Mets home uniform

The Mets offense came to life in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.

Here are some key takeaways...

- Making his major league debut, Tylor Megill looked confident coming out of the gates, allowing only a Freddie Freeman single over his first two scoreless innings of work.

Megill held the Braves scoreless for 4.1 innings, but Ender Inciarte tagged him for a two-run homer in the fifth to cut the Mets’ lead to 5-2. After a walk to Josh Tomlin later in the inning, Megill’s night came to an end. He went 4.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk. While he didn’t pitch long enough into the game to qualify for the win, he certain made a good impression with his debut.

Miguel Castro loaded the bases in the fifth, but he got out of the jam to close Megill's line.

- In his first at-bat back from the Injured List, Michael Conforto ripped a double into the right-filed corner to give the Mets runners at the second and third with one out. A Kyle Wright wild pitch would then score Francisco Lindor to give the Mets a 1-0 lead. A Dom Smith fielder’s choice then made it a 2-0 game, giving a struggling Mets’ offense a pair of early runs.

Conforto would add another single in the seventh, as he went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored.

- The Mets added their third run of the game in the second inning. After Luis Guillorme doubled on a near homer that Inciarte leaped and got a glove on, he came around to score on a Jeff McNeil grounder through the second base hole. Next up, Lindor launched a two-run homer to right to make it a 5-0 game.

- James McCann added a key insurance run for the Mets in the seventh, singling up the middle to score Conforto from second base and make it a 6-3 game. Lindor would later drive in the seventh Mets run with his second hit of the night.

- Corey Oswalt made his 2021 Mets debut, coming in to pitch the sixth inning with the Mets up 5-2. He allowed a run in the fifth and wasn't completely sharp, but gave the Mets 2.1 innings that they needed, picking off Ozzie Albies to end the seventh.



But after allowing two runners to reach in the eighth, Oswalt was pulled in favor of Edwin Diaz, who came in to try to secure the five-out save. Diaz struck out Pablo Sandoval and forced Inciarte to fly out to end the eighth. He'd walk Freeman in the ninth, but was able to close the door to earn the save.



- The Mets reached double digits in the hit column for the first time in their last 15 games, dating back to a 14-1 win over Baltimore on June 9.

McNeil had his second three-hit game of the season, as the top three hitters in the Mets order (McNeil, Lindor, and Conforto) went 7-for-13 with two walks, four RBI and five runs scored.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets are off Thursday before hosting the Phillies for a four-game series this weekend, starting with a 4:05 p.m. doubleheader on Friday.

The Mets haven't announced their starters officially, while the Phillies will start Aaron Nola and Matt Moore in some order in the double dip.