Mets Takeaways from Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr.'s walk-off home run

Francisco Lindor throwing vs. Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a walk-off home run in what was a back-and-forth game to sink the Mets, 5-4 on Wednesday.

Here's a few takeaways from the game:

1. Dom Smith got the game going for both sides with a leadoff single in the second inning. Smith was at 1B for the first time this season with Pete Alonso getting his first night off.

But things were mostly quiet between the two sides during the first three innings, with Braves pitcher Charlie Morton giving up just the lone hit, and David Peterson not allowing any at all.

2. Jonathan Villar put the Mets on the board first with a solo home run -- his fourth of the year -- in the top of the fourth inning.



3. The Braves finally started getting to Peterson in the fifth. First, a one-out double by Austin Riley was followed by a groundout from Dansby Swanson to Lindor that advanced Riley to third.

After William Contreras was hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners, former Met Guillermo Heredia hit an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1 -- but the Braves didn't stop there. Atlanta tacked on two more runs to take the 3-1 lead and knocked Peterson out of the game after what began as a great start for the lefty.

4. Peterson finished allowing three earned runs on five hits and one walk over 62 pitches and 4.2 innings.

5. Drew Smith came in for Peterson in the fifth and got the final out, but he found himself back in trouble the very next inning, loading up the bases with two outs and Pablo Sandoval up to bat. Sandoval lined out to third to keep the game within reach in with the final three frames still to play.

6. The Mets started the seventh with the first two batters being retired, but that's about the only quiet moment of the inning for them. Dom Smith reached first and then second after a throwing error by pitcher A.J. Minter, and then James McCann walked to quickly put two men on.

Jose Peraza came up to the plate and doubled to left to bring in Smith, advance McCann to third and cut the deficit down to 3-2. Then, Tomas Nido hit a perfect bloop single to center to bring in McCann and Peraza, and give the Mets back the lead at 4-3.

Story continues

7. The Braves got right back in the game in the next frame, with Riley hitting another double and Swanson reaching on an infield single with nobody out. Contreras singled to right to bring in Riley and tie the game at 4 apiece in the bottom of the eighth.

But Jacob Barnes came in and struck out Heredia, then McCann caught Swanson stealing third, and then Ehire Adrianza swung for a third strike to save the Mets and keep things tied.

8. Cameron Maybin (in his first game as a Met) was the leadoff hitter in the top of the ninth and struck out, but a wild pitch on the third strike allowed him to reach first. After Dom Smith struck out, Maybin stole second and then reached third on another wild pitch -- all with McCann at the plate.

McCann fouled out to third, and Peraza lined out there next to send the game into the Braves' hands.

9. And Ronald Acuna Jr.'s hands got the first shot at bringing in this win for Atlanta -- and that they did, as Acuna Jr. took the first pitch he saw from Barnes and sent a moon shot to center for the 5-4 walk-off win.

What's Next:

The Mets are off Thursday as they gear up for a series in Miami against the Marlins -- which starts Friday at 7:10 p.m.