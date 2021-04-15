Mets takeaways from Wednesday's 5-1 win over Phillies, including David Peterson's gem

David Peterson home whites tight shot

The Mets got a great start from David Peterson and the offense provided 12 hits to handle the Phillies 5-1 on Wednesday.

Here are some key takeaways ...

- David Peterson had a tough outing against the Phillies that last time he faced them in Philadelphia, but he got off to a start on Wednesday, retiring the side in order in the first while striking out Rhys Hoskins looking and Bryce Harper swinging.

- Brandon Nimmo was at it again in the first inning, inside-outing a Zack Wheeler fastball into left field for a leadoff single. After a Francisco Lindor single gave the Mets’ runners at the corners with no one out, Dom Smith singed to right to give the Mets a 1-0 lead, as they jumped all over Wheeler. Pete Alonso then bounced into a double-play, but it gave the Mets their second run.

Wheeler got out of the inning after allowing two runs, but the Mets made him work, forcing him to throw 29 pitches. But the veteran right-hander settled in, working his way through the first five innings have allowed just those two early runs.

- Peterson cruised through the first four innings, allowing only one runner to reach base. In the second, JT Realmuto hit a hard liner to left field that Smith leaped at but just couldn’t handle. It was ruled an error on Smith, though it very easily could have been ruled a double. Peterson struck out seven batters through his first four innings, with Realmuto hitting the only two balls that left the infield.

- The Phillies finally got to Peterson with one out in the fifth, as Jean Segura –who always seems to come up big against the Mets – lined a solo home run over the wall in left for his first home run of the season and the first hit Peterson allowed on the night. Segura’s home run cut the Mets’ lead in half at 2-1.

- With the game still 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Jeff McNeil led off with single to right, and a bloop single from James McCann gave the Mets runners at the corners with one out. After punching out Luis Guillorme, Wheeler got pinch-hitter Jonathan Villar to ground out to end the inning.

With Villar batting, Peterson’s night officially came to an end after six innings, as the lefty allowed just one earned run on two hits while matching a career best with 10 strikeouts. Peterson threw just 80 pitches, making it somewhat of a surprise when Luis Rojas elected to move to the pen.

-The Mets turned to Jeurys Familia in a one-run game in the seventh, and he allowed a leadoff walk to Realmuto. Later in the inning, a Segura infield single gave the Phillies runners at the corners, leading Rojas to bring in lefty Aaron Loup, who did exactly what he needed to, forcing pinch-hitter Didi Gregorius to roll into a double play to end the inning.

- Joe Girardi kept Wheeler in the game to start the seventh, but a pair of singles by Lindor and Smith (his third hit of the night) gave the Mets runners at the corners with one out, ending Wheeler's night. Sam Coonrod then allowed a sac fly to Alonso for the Mets' third run of the night.

Wheeler was officially charged for three earned runs in 6.1 innings, as he allowed 10 hits while striking out six.

- Rojas stuck with Loup in the eighth, and he made easy work of the Phillies to hold the 3-1 lead. In the bottom half of the inning, McCann provided some insurance, blasting his first home run as a Met, a two-run shot to make it 5-1.

- Edwin Diaz pitched the ninth in a 5-1 game, striking out Harper on a 101 mph fastball and Realmuto on a nasty slider en route to a 1-2-3 inning.

What’s next

The Mets and Phillies will finish out their four-game series on Thursday (weather permitting, of course), with first pitch set for 12:10 p.m. on SNY. Jacob deGrom is scheduled to start against Phillies righty Zach Eflin.