Mets takeaways in Wednesday's 4-3 extra innings win over Brewers, including Jeff McNeil's walk-off single

The Mets walked it off against the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-3, in eight innings on Wednesday afternoon.

Here are the takeaways...

1. The Mets struggled to get much going against Corbin Burnes (more on that below), but in the seventh inning, Jose Peraza hit a solo home run off Milwaukee's closer Josh Hader to tie the game at two. After Jacob deGrom's seven innings, Edwin Diaz entered the game in the eighth. But with the bases loaded, Diaz hit Christian Yelich with a pitch that gave the Brewers a 3-2 lead. Down one with Francisco Lindor as the inherited runner on second, Brent Suter hit the leadoff hitter in Dominic Smith - the winning run - and walked James McCann to load the bases. Jeff McNeil then singled up the middle and walked it off in the bottom of the eighth inning for his first walk-off RBI.

2. Luis Urias belted a solo home run on deGrom's fourth pitch of the afternoon. The Mets' ace bounced back nicely, though, and retired the next 13 batters he faced. Immediately after, however, Jace Peterson launched a solo shot in dead center field to give Milwaukee a 2-1 lead in the fifth. It was just two mistakes that hurt the Mets for the day, as he allowed just four hits and didn't walk anyone on the day. DeGrom also had 10 strikeouts, including the 1,500th of his career.

3. Brandon Nimmo got the offense going with a leadoff double in the first. Lindor followed with a bloop single that drove Nimmo in and tie the game at one. But Burnes shut down the Mets for much of the afternoon. With runners on second and third with one out in the first, McNeil struck out, and Michael Conforto grounded out to end the threat. The Mets then had just one hit over their next 3.2 innings, and just two baserunners.

4. The Mets got a two-out rally going in the sixth, though. Pete Alonso doubled, and McNeil reached on an infield single. That prompted Craig Counsell to bring in Devin Williams. With runners on the corners and two outs, Conforto was hit by a pitch, which loaded the bases for Luis Guillorme, but he grounded out to end the inning, and the Mets trailed by one heading into the seventh inning.

Thankfully, their early struggles with RISP didn't matter.



What's next?

The Mets will look to sweep the doubleheader, and series, against the Brewers later on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

Brett Anderson will take the mound for Milwaukee, while the Mets have not announced their game two starter.