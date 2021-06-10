Mets takeaways in Wednesday's 14-1 win over Orioles, including a lot of home runs

Pillar greeted by KcKinney and McCann after HR in Baltimore blue unis

The Mets blasted six home runs in their 14-1 win over the Orioles on Wednesday.

Here are the takeaways

1. Kevin Pillar and Billy McKinney each had two homers and combined for eight RBI. They both hit three-run and solo shots. McKinney now has four home runs in 12 games with New York after hitting just three in 40 with Milwaukee earlier this season.

2. The Mets pelted former Met Matt Harvey with five runs in the third. With runners on the corners and two outs in the third, James McCann and McKinney hit back-to-back RBI singles to give the Mets a 4-1 lead. Then, Pillar belted a three-run home run to make it 7-1 Mets.

3. Pete Alonso hit his third home run of the two-game series in the first inning, taking Harvey to deep center to give the Mets a 2-0 lead. He would add an RBI double in the ninth inning.



4. Taijuan Walker ran into some early trouble, allowing back-to-back singles to start the bottom of the first. After a borderline ball that could have been strike three to get out of the jam, Ryan Mountcastle singled to cut the Mets’ lead to 2-1. It was the first first-inning run Walker allowed all year. But Walker was dominant the rest of the way, tossing another six innings of shutout ball. In those six frames, Walker allowed just three baserunners – one of which was erased on a double play. At one point, he had retired 13 batters in a row. His nine strikeouts are now a season high.

5. Mason Williams went back-to-back with Pillar in the eighth inning, increasing the lead to 10-1. McKinney's three-run blast in the ninth then put the Mets up 14-1.

6. With his three-hit night, Alonso is now hitting .371 (13-for-35) with four homers in his last nine games. McCann is also 13 for his last 36 (.361).

Highlights

What's next

The Mets are off Thursday, and will be back at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 p.m. against the San Diego Padres. Jacob deGrom will go up against Blake Snell.