Mets takeaways from Tuesday's win, including a perfect Marcus Stroman and a Jeff McNeil homer

The Mets played their first home game of spring training on Tuesday against the Houston Astros at Clover Park.

Here are the takeaways from the Mets' 2-0 win...

Preferring to face an opposing team instead of throwing live batting practice against his teammates, Marcus Stroman talked his way into the start and tossed two perfect innings. Stroman, whose stuff was sharp, notched two strikeouts.

Jeff McNeil hit a long solo home run to right field in the second inning and Albert Almora Jr. hit a solo blast to left field in the fifth.

James McCann showed off his defense in the third inning, picking a pitch in the dirt from Jordan Yamamoto . He also threw out a runner attempting to steal second base to end the inning.

On the fringes of the race for the final spot in the rotation, Yamamoto tossed two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while walking none and striking out one.

In play for one of the final spots in the bullpen, Drew Smith tossed a perfect sixth inning and Sam McWilliams impressed while working around a jam in the seventh. After giving up a hit and walk to start the inning, McWilliams induced a fly out to left before striking out the next two batters.

Francisco Lindor went 0-for-1 with a walk.

After getting two hits on Monday, Brandon Nimmo went 1-for-2 with a line drive double to right field in the third inning.

Outfield prospect Khalil Lee got the start in left field and went 0-for-2.

Jerry Blevins worked around one hit and one walk in a scoreless fifth inning.

Jacob deGrom's spring training debut could come on Saturday when the Mets face the Astros.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Mets travel to face the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m.