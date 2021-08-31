Mets takeaways from Tuesday's wild comeback win vs. Marlins, including five-run ninth

Jonathan Villar reacts to hitting a home run as he crosses home plate during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins in 2021

The Mets scored five runs in the ninth to take down the Marlins 6-5 on Tuesday as they opened a four-game series while completing a suspended game from April.

Here are the takeaways ...

- After being mostly silent for eight innings, the Mets were down 5-1 in the ninth inning. Brandon Nimmo launched a two-run home run to keep the Mets' hopes alive. Francisco Lindor, who heard plenty of boos when he stepped in the box for the first time, lined out.

But with two outs, Dominic Smith singled, and Pete Alonso doubled. Then Javier Baez, who apologized before the game for the thumbs down gesture, reached on an infield single. That brought up Michael Conforto, who slapped one the other way, scoring Alonso. As left fielder Jorge Alfaro bobbled the ball, Baez hustled around third and beat the throw home, finishing off a five-run ninth inning and insane comeback for the Mets.

- Taijuan Walker battled throughout his start, needing 100 pitches to toss 4.2 innings. He allowed three consecutive hits and two runs in the second inning as the Marlins took a 2-0 lead and surrendered another run in the fifth inning on a ground rule double as Miami increased its lead to 3-0.



- Jonathan Villar's solo homer in the fifth inning got the Mets within 3-1, but they wasted an opportunity later in the inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Smith popped out on the infield and Alonso struck out on a 3-2 count on a slider that didn't slide and was in the other batter's box.

- The Marlins added two runs in the sixth off Heath Hembree on a bloop double that fell in front of right fielder Conforto and that second baseman Jeff McNeil just missed despite a headlong dive. The hit made it 5-1, Miami, and resulted in McNeil -- who was rolled over by Conforto -- being stunned for a but but staying in the game.



What's next

The Mets continue their series with the Marlins when Trevor Williams takes the mound on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY in what will be a seven-inning game.

