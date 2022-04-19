Mets takeaways from Tuesday's game one win over Giants, including Francisco Lindor's game-winning hit

Francisco Lindor fired up after sliding into second base Giants

The Mets started their four-game series against the San Francisco Giants with a 5-4 win in 10 innings in game one of the doubleheader.

Here are some key takeaways…

- It was apparent early on that Tylor Megill did not have his best stuff. After not allowing an earned run in either of his first two starts, Megill breezed through his first inning of work on Tuesday, but the Giants jumped all over him for four hits in the second, including a Joc Pederson solo homer. With his fastball velocity sitting around 94-96 mph, Megill allowed another pair of runs in the third, putting the Giants up 4-1.

But Megill fought through the early struggles and still managed to give the Mets six innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits. He struck out four and walked two, and his season ERA now stands at 2.20.

- Starling Marte created a run all by himself in the first inning. After flaring a single to center, Marte stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Joey Bart. Marte then broke for the plate and scored on an Alex Cobb wild pitch, manufacturing an early run with only one single in the inning.

- A couple of perfectly placed hits by the Mets shrunk the Giants’ lead in the fifth. After Travis Jankowski legged out a play at first (initially called out, but overturned by replay), James McCann hit a sharp ground ball off third base bag and into the corner, putting runners at second and third. Jeff McNeil followed that up with a bouncer just inside the first base bag, scoring both runners and making it a 4-3 game. Francisco Lindor then pulled another double of his own, tying the game 4-4.

McNeil’s double came on Cobb’s final pitch, as he left the game with an apparent lower body injury. Cobb went 4.1 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits with four strikeouts.

- Joely Rodriguez pitched a scoreless seventh inning in relief. Seth Lugo allowed a couple of hits in the eighth, but he was able to work out of the jam to keep the game scoreless into the bottom of the eighth inning.

Edwin Diaz was brought in to pitch the ninth inning with the game tied, and he quickly walked Bart, the first batter he faced. He settled in quickly, though, striking out the next hitter before getting a 4-6-3 double play from Brandon Belt to end the inning.

- In the bottom of the ninth, Eduardo Escobar and Robinson Cano both walked to get things started. After Luis Guillorme bunted them to second and third with one out, Travis Jankowski and Dom Smith both went down looking to end the chance.

-in the top of the tenth, with runners on the corners and two outs, Adam Ottavino induced a Thairo Estrada grounder to short, but Francisco Lindor's throw looked to pull Pete Alonso off the bag. However, the Mets challenged and replay showed that Alonso just barely kept his toe on the bag, ending the inning.

In the bottom of the tenth, McNeil moved Brandon Nimmo (who entered the game as part of a double switch) to third with one out, and after a Marte walk, Lindor served the game-winning hit into center field, bringing the Mets back from down three runs to earn the win.

Highlights

What’s next

Max Scherzer makes his Citi Field Mets debut against fellow righty Logan Webb in the nightcap of Tuesday’s doubleheader on SNY.