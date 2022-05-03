Mets takeaways from Tuesday's game one win over Braves, including a dominant bullpen performance

Drew Smith blue unis close up night game (short hair, 2022)

The Mets took the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader over the Braves, 5-4.

Here are the takeaways...

- Making his first MLB start since April 22, David Peterson retired his first four batters, thanks to some great defensive help by shortstop Luis Guillorme. The Braves rallied in the second, thanks to the help of a wrong fair/foul call, and got on the scoreboard in the second. He settled down for a bit, retiring seven of his next eight batters, but after his own error in the fifth had runners on first and second with one out. Matt Olson took advantage of a pitch right in his wheelhouse and hit a three-run blast to put the Braves back to within one. Peterson’s final line: five innings, four runs (one unearned because of his own error), four hits, three walks, and six strikeouts.

- In the first inning, the Mets took advantage of a struggling Charlie Morton, and with men on first and second, Pete Alonso and Eduardo Escobar hit back-to-back RBI singles. The Mets loaded the bases in the second, and a Francisco Lindor RBI fielder’s choice and Alonso’s second RBI in as many at-bats (and 20th RBI on the season) made it a 4-1 game, as Morton already had 56 pitches through the first couple of frames.

After the second inning, though, Morton was much better, and retired 11 of his next 12 batters, only allowing a Mark Canha sac fly in the fourth that gave New York a 5-1 lead. He was relieved by Jesse Chavez in the sixth after putting runners on first and second with two outs, but Canha struck out to end the threat.

- Adam Ottavino relieved Peterson in the sixth, and with the help of his frisbee-looking slider, struck out two of the three batters he faced in that inning. The seventh inning was Drew Smith’s, and he continued his dominance. In his two innings, he allowed just a walk to Olson, holding the Mets’ 5-4 lead. He now has 10 straight scoreless outings to open the season, amassing 11.1 innings.

- The ninth inning belonged to Edwin Diaz, and he did put the lead run at the plate after allowing a two-out single to Orlando Arcia. But Ozzie Albies grounded out to second on the first pitch to end the game. With that, the bullpen combined for 4.0 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and one walk and striking out six.

- Leadoff hitter Travis Jankowski went 2-for-3 with three runs scored. He is now hitting .360 this season (9-for-25).

- Entering Tuesday night, Alonso is now in sole possession of third place on the league's RBI list with 20.

At 6:45 p.m. the Mets will look to sweep the doubleheader. Carlos Carrasco will be on the mound for the Mets, opposed by Kyle Wright. You can watch the game on SNY and the SNY app.