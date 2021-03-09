Mets takeaways from Tuesday's game, including dominant Edwin Diaz and Ronny Mauricio's big hit

The Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 5-3, on Tuesday. in Port St. Lucie.

Here are the takeaways...

Edwin Diaz was dominant in one perfect inning of relief, striking out the first batter he faced on a 97 mph fastball. Diaz then got a three pitch strikeout, also punctuated by a swinging strike on a 97 mph fastball. Diaz has not allowed a base runner yet in two spring training appearances.

Taijuan Walker had a clean first inning, striking out the first two batters and getting a ground out as his fastball sat 94 mph and touched as high as 95. Walker ran into some trouble in his second and final inning, allowing two runs on two singles and two walks.

Prospect Ronny Mauricio broke a 3-3 tie in the seventh inning with a two-out, two-run single on a line drive to left center. Mauricio has had an impressive spring, going 5-for-11 with a run scored and three RBI.

Trevor May allowed a wind-aided solo homer to left field but nothing else as he struck out a pair in the fourth inning.

Jeurys Familia worked around a one-out walk while striking out a batter and allowing no hits or walks in a clean fifth inning.

Miguel Castro was impressive in the sixth inning, getting two strikeouts and a ground out. Castro has an inside track to one of the final spots in the bullpen.

Drew Smith tossed a perfect eighth inning, striking out one as his fastball reached the mid-90s.

Sam McWilliams walked the first three batters he faced in the ninth inning before getting a pop out and a strikeout swinging. McWilliams then got a pop out to escape the jam and secure the 5-3 win.

Jeff McNeil went 0-for-3, Pete Alonso went 0-for-1 with three walks, James McCann went 1-for-3 with a single, and Dominic Smith went 0-for-3.