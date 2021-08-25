Mets takeaways from Tuesday's 8-0 loss to Giants, including Tylor Megill's rough start

Mets Tylor Megill close up reaction white jersey

The Mets managed just five hits on Tuesday night, falling to the San Francisco Giants 8-0.

Here are a few takeaways...

- Tylor Megill got the leadoff man to lineout, but Brandon Belt homered to give the Giants a 1-0 lead. Megill then forced Buster Posey to groundout and struck out Alex Dickerson looking to end the side. In his first at-bat since coming off the IL, Francisco Lindor got Citi Field on their feet, but his fly ball off Sammy Long was caught at the warning track in left field to end the first.

- In the top of the second inning, fan favorite Wilmer Flores doubled off Megill and then scored on Mike Yastrzemski's monster home run to right-center field to give the Giants a 3-0 lead. Megill found himself in some trouble in the third inning, allowing an infield single to Dickerson after not covering first base in time. The rookie escaped the jam with runners on the corners, striking out Brandon Crawford and Flores to end the side.

- Megill delivered the Mets first hit of the night in the bottom of the third inning with two away, lining a double over the head of LaMonte Wade in right field. The Mets couldn't capitalize, as Brandon Nimmo grounded out to third to end the inning.

- With two outs in the fourth, Wade launched a two-run homer to center over the outstretched arm of Nimmo as the Giants went up 5-0. Belt then took Megill deep for back-to-back home runs with a solo shot to left field, making it a 6-0 game. After two more singles, Megill's night was done, allowing seven earned runs on 11 hits over 3.2 IP and five strikeouts. Trevor Williams came in for relief and let up a single through the infield to Crawford, putting the Giants up 7-0.

- Nimmo singled in the bottom of the sixth inning with one out, ending Long's night for the Giants after allowing just three hits. Pete Alonso singled to right, but Lindor and Javier Baez both grounded out to end the inning.

- The Giants had runners on the corners with one out in the eighth inning, and made it an 8-0 game on Belt's grounder to short with Wade beating Lindor's throw to second.

The Mets and Giants continue their three-game series on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

Taijuan Walker takes the mound for the Mets, while veteran Johnny Cueto will start for the Giants.