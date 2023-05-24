Mets takeaways from Tuesday's 7-2 loss to Cubs, including bad defense and Tylor Megill's rough outing

New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill (38) returns to dugout after pitching against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field / Kamil Krzaczynski - USA TODAY Sports

The Mets' five-game winning streak came to an end as they opened their road trip with a 7-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.

Here are some takeaways...

- Tylor Megill got the start in place of Kodai Senga, who will now pitch on Wednesday night instead, and he put the Mets in an early hole.



Megill was helped out by his defense in the first as Eduardo Escobar made a tremendous barehanded stop on a Dansby Swanson comebacker. Escobar went down after rolling his ankle on the play, but was able to remain in the game.

From there, though, it was all Chicago.

The Cubs jumped on Megill in the second, as Seiya Suzuki crushed the first pitch of the inning to dead center, giving them an early 1-0 lead. Megill almost got out of the inning without further damage, but a Yan Gomes infield single and Matt Mervis two-run homer made it 4-0 Cubs after two.

The right-hander was able to put together a bounce-back frame, but didn't fare as well in the fourth. After Tommy Pham inexcusably dropped a fly ball leading off the inning, Megill bared down to retire the next two batters.

Chicago then strung together three straight two-out hits, increasing the lead to 6-1, and bringing Megill's night to an end. Dominic Leone came on in relief, and after walking Ian Happ, Suzuki grounded out to end the inning.

Megill struggled as he gave the Mets just 3.2 innings and allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five. He now has a 5.29 ERA over his last seven starts and has pitched past the fifth inning just twice this season.



- Pete Alonso stayed red hot, launching a 434-foot solo home run to center field to get the Mets on the board in the fourth. It was his 18th long ball of the season and his fifth in his last seven games. The slugger now has seven homers in 12 career games at Wrigley Field.

- Brandon Nimmo, who has mashed on the road this season, picked up three hits on the night. Entering play on Tuesday, he was hitting .340 with seven doubles, two home runs, and a .864 OPS in 27 road games.

Nimmo sparked the Mets' biggest opportunity of the night leading off the sixth with a single. After Escobar followed that with a single of his own, Francisco Lindor drew a walk to load the bases for Alonso. The Mets were only able to muster one run, though, as the big slugger rolled into a fielder's choice, Daniel Vogelbach flew out, and Starling Marte grounded out to short.

- Christopher Morel continued his insane hot streak with a home run off Stephen Nogosek in the seventh, and the Mets' offense wasn't able to respond against the Cubs bullpen, as their winning streak came to an end at five games.

- Gary Sanchez struggled in his second game with the Mets. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout, allowed a passed ball, and misplayed what should've been an easy pop-out in foul territory.

Highlights

What's next



The Mets and Cubs square off in the second game of this three-game set on Wednesday night at 7:40 p.m. on SNY.

Kodai Senga (4-2, 3.77 ERA) will look to build off the best start of his MLB career as he goes up against former Met Marcus Stroman (3-4, 3.05 ERA).