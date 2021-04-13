Mets takeaways in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Phillies, including their second walk-off win of the year

Villar walk off single

The Mets got their biggest win of the season, a 4-3, extra-innings, walk-off victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Here are some takeaways from the game.

1. With the bases loaded in the eighth inning (which in this one, was an extra inning), Jonathan Villar got the Mets' biggest hit of the season, as he knocked a walk-off single off Hector Neris to give the Mets a 4-3 win.

2. The Mets were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position entering extras, but the Mets took advantage of the runner-on-second-in-extra-innings rule, as Pete Alonso tied the game with a single in the eighth to drive in inherited runner Francisco Lindor.

3. The Mets had their chance to win the game in the seventh, though. After Connor Brogdon walked Luis Guillorme and hit Kevin Pillar to open up the seventh inning, Brogdon then retired Brandon Nimmo, Lindor, and Dominic Smith to send the game into extra innings.

That gave the Phillies the automatic runner on second in the eighth, and they took advantage. After a James McCann passed ball put runners on second and third, Didi Gregorius' infield single drove home Andrew McCutchen to give the Phillies a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth.



4. Taijuan Walker got the start in the day game, and looked sharp. Walker, who’s not known as a strikeout pitcher, punched out seven batters in his first three innings. His only scoreboard damage was a sac fly by Andrew Knapp to score Alec Bohm – who did touch home plate this time. In the fourth, he had runners on first and second with one out, but induced a 4-6-3 double play to Jean Segura to end the threat.

In all, Walker finished with 4.1 innings of one-run ball and striking out eight while allowing three walks and three hits. After not averaging 94 mph on his four-seamer in any start since 2016 prior to Thursday, he’s now done so in back-to-back starts, averaging 94.9 mph on his four-seamer on Tuesday.

5. In the fifth, Walker struggled to find the plate, and once again had runners on first and second. After 80 pitches, Luis Rojas brought in Miguel Castro. Castro struck out Andrew McCutchen, and McCann threw out Roman Quinn at third, who thought McCann’s throw went into the outfield. Quinn tried to get up to advance home, but Guillorme tagged him out to end the inning.

Story continues

6. But Castro wasn't clean all afternoon. He walked Rhys Hoskins and allowed a single to Bryce Harper to lead off the sixth inning. He retired the next two, but Segura tied the game with an infield single that scored Hoskins.

7. Dominic Smith took the first pitch he saw into the Phillies’ bullpen, giving the Mets a 2-0 first inning lead. It was the first time the Mets scored in the first inning this season.

8. Michael Conforto grounded out to first base twice. He is hitting .130 entering Game 2 of the doubleheader.

But things got scary as Jesus Alvarado went up and in on Conforto twice and hit him on the hand. Smith voiced his displeasure from the dugout, but all stayed relatively calm.



9. Edwin Diaz tossed a perfect seventh inning to keep the game tied at two.

Highlights



What’s next?

By the time you're reading this, Marcus Stroman probably has already thrown his first pitches in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Aaron Nola will take the bump for Philly.