Mets takeaways from Tuesday's 4-0 win in game two of doubleheader, including Marcus Stroman's dominance

Marcus Stroman home whites close shot

The Mets (4-3) swept Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies (6-5), winning the second game 4-0 behind a tremendous outing from Marcus Stroman.

Here are a few key takeaways...

- After throwing just nine pitches in Sunday’s rain-suspended outing on Sunday, Stroman was back on the mound Tuesday night, and the right-hander came out of the gates red hot. Stroman retired the first nine Phillies he faced in order, striking out three hitters the first time through the order.

He finally allowed a hit to Matt Joyce to lead off the fourth, but Stroman got Bryce Harper to roll into a 6-6-3 double play to end the inning, having still faced the minimum. He allowed a pair of singles in the fifth, but forced an Adam Haseley flyout to end the inning.

In the sixth, Brad Miller had a pinch-hit single off Stroman, but the right-hander induced a 6-4-3 double play on a terrific pickup by Francisco Lindor to get out of the inning.

- Lindor recorded his first extra-base hit as a Met in the bottom of the firth inning, slashing a double just inside the line in the left field corner. He was stranded there, though, as Dom Smith went down looking and Pete Alonso flied out to center to end the inning.

The Mets jumped out to a lead in the bottom of the fourth. After Jeff McNeil legged out and infield single and Kevin Pillar dunked a single into center, Jonathan Villar, the hero in game one, lined a double into right center to put the Mets up 1-0 with runners at second and third. Aaron Nola then hit Tomas Nido to load the bases with one out.

After a Stroman strikeout, Brandon Nimmo came through with a huge hit, ripping a single to right to score two and make it a 3-0 game.

- The game stayed 3-0 into the bottom of the sixth inning when Nido recorded the first triple of his career, as he dropped a ball into the right field corner that Harper had trouble coming up with. After Stroman worked a walk against Phillies reliever Spencer Howard, Nimmo delivered again with another RBI single to right. His third hit of the game drove in his third run, putting the Mets up 4-0.

Story continues

- After Stroman was out running the bases for an extended period in the bottom of the sixth, Luis Rojas elected to have Jeurys Familia pitch the seventh. In 6.0 innings of work, Stroman allowed just four hits, all singles, on 86 pitches while striking out three. Stroman now has a 0.75 ERA on the season.

Familia allowed two-out singles to Alec Bohm and Didi Gregorius, but got Jean Segura to ground out to end the game.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets face the Phillies on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

Jacob deGrom will be on the hill for the Mets, opposed by Zack Wheeler for the Phillies.