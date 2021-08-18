Mets takeaways from Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Giants, including Marcus Stroman's seven strong innings

Marcus Stroman grey uniform follow-through on pitch Giants

The Mets dropped a fifth straight game for the first time this season, falling to the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Here are the key takeaways …

- James McCann was scratched from the starting lineup with back spasms shortly before first pitch. With Patrick Mazeika behind the dish, Marcus Stroman got off to a rough start allowing a leadoff single and then a two-run homer to Tommy La Stella, giving the Giants a very early 2-0 lead.

But despite the rocky start, Stroman settled in well, showcasing some of the best stuff he’s had all season. The right-hander struck out a season-high nine batters, and despite having thrown 100 pitches through six innings, he took the mound in the seventh. Unfortunately for Stroman, Evan Longoria launched a solo homer to lead off the frame, making it a 3-0 game.

Stroman finished the seventh inning, and his night ended there. He allowed three earned runs on five hits while striking out nine. His 114 pitches were the most by a Mets starter this season.

- With the Mets trailing 2-0 in the fourth, Michael Conforto ripped a one-out double off the wall, but some questionable baserunning resulted in the Mets not scoring in the inning. On a slow grounder to third, Conforto stayed put at second base, and when Longoria’s throw to first got away, Conforto was only able to reach third rather than home, wiping a potential run off the board. Jeff McNeil then grounded into a double play to end the inning.

The Mets also put a couple of runners on in the fifth, but a Brandon Nimmo bullet lineout to La Stella at second ended the threat. Giants starter Logan Webb needed just 63 pitches to get through his first six innings, striking out six Mets while allowing just four hits.

- Webb had the Mets off balance for seven innings, but they finally got to him in the seventh. With one man on and one out, Pete Alonso ripped a two-run homer to left, his 26th of the season, to get the Mets on the board, making it a 3-2 game. Webb's night ended there, as he gave the Giants 7 1/3 excellent innings.

- Still trailing by a run in the top of the ninth, McNeil led off with a single to put the tying run on base. He advanced to second on a fielder's choice, but Kevin Pillar was called out on strikes to end the game.

The Mets were 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left six men on base. They're now under .500 for the first time since May 5.

The Mets and Giants finish their series Wednesday afternoon at 3:45 p.m. on SNY.

Tylor Megill gets the start for the Mets against Anthony DeSclafani.