Mets takeaways from Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Orioles, including another walk-off from Patrick Mazeika

Marcus Stroman home whites vs. Orioles close shot

The Mets walked off with their sixth win in a row, an improbable 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Here are some key takeaways…

- Marcus Stroman had been inconsistent in his last three starts, but he got started on the right foot on Tuesday night, working through the first three innings without allowing a run while striking out three O’s hitters.

- In the bottom of the third inning, Jeff McNeil slashed a single into center field with two outs and no one on, but upon trying to stretch it into a double, McNeil pulled up about 75 percent of the way to second and was tagged out. He walked off the field on his own but was replaced in the field the next inning by Jose Peraza.

The Mets later announced that McNeil left the game with “body cramps.”

Johnny Vander Meer’s seemingly unbreakable record of back-to-back no-hitters lived another day, as McNeil lined a leadoff single off John Means in the bottom of the first. Means, who threw a no-hitter against he Seattle Mariners his last time out, was in a nice groove early, though. He scattered four hits through the first four innings, but he didn’t allow a run. The Mets had runners at first and third with two outs in the fourth, but Johnathan Villar popped out to second to keep the game scoreless through four.

Stroman and Means continued to duel throughout the night. With the game still scoreless in the bottom of the sixth, Peraza and Francisco Lindor singled to lead off the inning, giving the Mets two on with nobody out. After a Michael Conforto fielder's choice made it first and third with one away, Pete Alonso popped out in foul territory and Kevin Pillar flew out to center to end the threat. To that point, the Mets were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

-After retiring 14 of 15 Orioles hitters dating back to the second inning, Stroman got in some trouble in the top of the seventh, allowing back-to-back singles to put two runners on with nobody out. After a sac bunt moved the runners to second and third, the Mets intentionally walked Pedro Severino to load the bases.

With Means' spot up in the order, the Orioles pulled him back for pinch-hitter DJ Stewart. With the left-handed hitter announced, Luis Rojas then pulled Stroman for Aaron Loup, though Stroman did not look happy about leaving the game. Pat Valaika then pinch-hit for Stewart, and he delivered with a sac fly to right to make it a 1-0 game.

Stroman was excellent, going 6.1 innings while allowing just one earned on four hits while striking out five.

- In the top of the eighth, Austin Hays hit a deep fly ball to center field. Albert Almora went full speed into the wall, hitting it face-first as hard as you’ll see a player collide with the fence. The play resulted in a triple, but Almora went all-out to try to make the play. After being down for a few minutes, Almora was able to walk off the field with the Mets’ training staff.

Trevor May was nearly able to work out of the jam, but Freddy Galvis dropped a two-out bunt down the third-base line to make it a 2-0 game.

- In the bottom of the eighth, Tomas Nido and Lindor both worked walks to put two men on. Conforto finally delivered with RISP for the Mets, hitting a single to center to score Nido and make it a 2-1 game. With the momentum building, though, Alonso rolled into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.

- Trailing by one in the bottom of the ninth, Pillar slammed a ball deep down the left-field line that originally ruled a home run. But the umpires quickly got together and overturned it to a foul ball. Pillar was able to work the at-bat and single to left to lead off the inning. Villar then followed suit with a single, giving the Mets two runners on once again.

After failing to get the bunt down, James McCann went down swinging for the first out. But Dom Smith, who came into the game when Almora went down, delivered with a huge single to tie the game. With runners at second and third and one out, pinch-hitter Patrick Mazeika played hero -- again -- with a grounder to first. On the throw home from Trey Mancini, Villar beat the throw and slid under the tag to give the Mets an improbable win.

The Mets were 2-for-11 with RISP, but still found a way.

Highlights

What’s next

The Mets and Orioles wrap up their brief two-game set on Wednesday afternoon, as old friend Matt Harvey takes the ball against Taijuan Walker. First pitch on SNY is set for 12:10 p.m.