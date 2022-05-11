Mets takeaways from Tuesday’s 4-2 win against Nationals, including another Carlos Carrasco gem

Mets Carlos Carrasco throwing road uniforms against Nationals

After taking their series against the Phillies over the weekend, the Mets started a three-game set against the Washington Nationals with a 4-2 win Tuesday.

Here are the takeaways…

- The Mets offense had a problem with leaving men on base in this game. After stranding a pair of two-out runners in the third, the Mets had another chance for some runs against Patrick Corbin. Francisco Lindor started things off with an infield single, and would steal second, before Pete Alonso walked to give JD Davis an RBI chance. Davis smoked a line drive up the middle, but the shortstop was playing him there and caught it. Starling Marte struck out and Eduardo Escobar lined out to left field to end the threat.

The Mets would have another chance in the fifth, but couldn’t get the clutch hit to plate any runners. Overall, the team left 12 runners on base and batted 2-for-14 with RISP.

Jeff McNeil got the Mets scoring started, finally, in the sixth after Corbin was pulled for the bullpen. Alonso and Davis singled to start the inning, and after a Marte strike out, Escobar walked to bring up McNeil. He doubled down the line to score Alonso and Davis. James McCann hit a sacrifice fly to score Escobar to give the Mets a 3-2 lead at the time.

-Carlos Carrasco pitched great again again, scattering runners and getting 1-2-3 innings. He gave up a run on a two-out double by Maikel Franco in the fourth inning, and a solo shot to Riley Adams in the fifth but was peppering corners and getting his split over the plate. He also used his fast ball more Tuesday (57 percent) than he has in any start this season.

His final line was 6.2 IP (on 82 pitches), seven hits, two earned runs, zero walks and five strike outs.

-The Mets would add on in the ninth inning. Mark Canha would reach on a two-base throwing error, and Lindor would hit a single -- and advance to second after Juan Soto missed the cutoff man -- to put men on second and third with zero outs. Alonso was intentionally walked, and Davis drove in Canha with a sac fly. Marte and Escobar would ground out to squander another chance as the Mets went into the final frame up 4-2.

- The Mets' bullpen shut the door on the Nats, as Drew Smith, Joely Rodriguez and Edwin Diaz got the final 2.1 innings.

In the bottom of the ninth, Diaz struck out Josh Bell before giving up a single to Nelson Cruz. Diaz bounced back to get Yadiel Hernandez to ground into a double-play and get the save.

What’s next

The Mets continue their three-game set against the Nationals as Tylor Megill against Aaron Sanchez on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.