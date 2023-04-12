Mets takeaways from Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to Padres, including multiple missed opportunities

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after being picked off first base during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field / Brad Penner - USA TODAY Sports

The Mets were defeated by the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Tuesday night at Citi Field.

Here are some takeaways...

- Making his first home start of the season, David Peterson fared pretty well against the powerful Padres lineup. He started the outing strong striking out Nelson Cruz on a nice curveball up in the zone to close out a scoreless top of the first.

Peterson ran into some trouble in the second but was able to get Trent Grisham to ground into a double play, stranding a man at third. He needed just six pitches to get through a perfect third inning of work and struck out three in a scoreless fourth.

Peterson was one pitch away from getting out of a jam in the top of the fifth, but with two on and two out Manny Machado lined a 2-2 slider down the line in left to give the Padres their first lead of the series.

The lefty came back out for the sixth and retired the first two batters, but was pulled after Ha-Seong Kim singled with two outs. Peterson finished the night allowing just two runs on six hits while walking two and striking out six in 5.2 innings.

- The Mets' early-season struggles with runners in scoring position was the big story in this one.

They wasted a pair of opportunities to do some damage against San Diego starter Ryan Weathers early. Two walks sandwiched between a Starling Marte bunt hit loaded the bases with nobody out in the first, but Pete Alonso struck out and Mark Canha grounded into a double play to end the threat.

They almost bailed the young lefty out again in the fourth, but were able to scratch across the first run of the game. With Francisco Lindor on third, after Alonso was inexcusably picked off first, Canha lined a sacrifice fly to right to give the Mets a 1-0 lead.

The Mets offense had another opportunity to strike in the bottom of the eighth, this time against the Padres bullpen. Walks from Eduardo Escobar and Brandon Nimmo put two on and one out, but Marte grounded into a fielder's choice and Lindor struck out on a slider in the dirt to end the inning.

The Mets finally cracked through against Padres closer Josh Hader, who was having trouble throwing strikes in the ninth. After Alonso and Jeff McNeil walked, Tommy Pham singled up the middle to cut the lead to 4-2.

However, as was the case all night, that was all they were able to get as Tomas Nido grounded out and Francisco Alvarez struck out on a fastball up and out of the zone to end the game. Alvarez finished the night 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.



- In his return to the lineup after a one-game absence due to neck soreness, Marte looked comfortable in the field and finished the day 1-for-4.

- Deni Reyes tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in relief and struck out two. He's still yet to allow a run in three appearances with the Mets. Brooks Raley also worked a scoreless inning.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets and Padres will face off in the rubber game of this series on Wednesday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. on SNY.

Coming off a great start in the home opener, Tylor Megill (2-0, 1.64) will take the ball for the Mets, and he'll be opposed by left-hander Blake Snell (0-1, 7.88).