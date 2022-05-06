Mets takeaways from Thursday's win over Phillies, including seven-run rally in ninth inning

Edwin Diaz and Starling Marte low-five road uniform epic comeback

The Mets scored seven runs in the ninth inning on Thursday night to shock the Philadelphia Phillies and come away with an 8-7 win at Citizens Bank Park.

Five things to know

1. It was a quiet night for the Mets' bats for eight innings, but they put together an unbelievable rally in the ninth inning. Francisco Lindor, who has been in a slump, launched a two-run homer to bring the game back within four runs, and with two runners on and one out, Joe Girardi was forced to bring in closer Corey Knebel. Mark Canha drove in another run with a single off Knebel, and pinch-hitter J.D. Davis doubled to make it a 7-5 game.

With runners at second and third and two outs, Brandon Nimmo singled up the middle, bringing in both runners to tie the game. Starling Marte, who homered earlier in the game, launched a double off the left-center field wall, amazingly plating the go-ahead run. Three of the Mets' seven runs in the inning came with two outs.

2. Taijuan Walker’s night got off to a rocky start. After a walk to Kyle Schwarber and a Lindor error (on what looked to be a routine double play) put two runners on, Bryce Harper lined an RBI double into the left field corner. A Nick Castellanos groundout made it a 2-0 game, and J.T. Realmuto drove in the third run with a line-drive RBI up the middle. Jean Segura added an RBI single of his own in what turned into a nightmare inning for Walker.

The righty allowed four runs in the first on three hits and two walks, throwing 30 pitches, as Lindor’s error changed the entire outlook of the inning.

3. The Phillies tacked on another run in the second, and then used the long ball to build the lead even further in the fourth, as Harper and Castellanos went back-to-back.

The Mets were without a true long man in the bullpen on Thursday, so Walker stayed in the game perhaps longer than he normally would have. He ended up going four innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits with two strikeouts and two walks before giving way to Chasen Shreve in the fifth.

4. Making his third start against the Mets this season, Aaron Nola was rolling early. He struck out Eduardo Escobar to end the fourth inning, his fifth strikeout to that point and the eighth straight batter he retired. A Pete Alonso single was the only hit Nola allowed through the first four frames.

The Mets finally got on the board in the sixth. After Nola retired 13 straight hitters, Marte (who thought he walked on the 3-1 pitch) blasted the next pitch over the wall in left for a solo home run, his third of the season.

Nola went 7.0 innings, allowing just that one earned run on three hits. He struck out seven Mets and walked one.

5. Despite Walker only going four innings, the Mets only needed to use two pitchers behind him. Shreve went 1.1 innings, and right-hander Adonis Medina gave the Mets 2.2 innings of scoreless baseball, allowing just one hit and striking out one. In two appearances with the Mets this season, Medina is yet to allow a run.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets and Phillies continue their four-game series on Friday night, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. on SNY and the SNY App.

Max Scherzer will take the mound against fellow righty Kyle Gibson.