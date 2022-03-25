Mets takeaways from Thursday's win over Marlins, including a big night for the bats

Francisco Lindor sliding into home spring training uniform

The Mets used the longball to come away with a 9-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.

Here are the takeaways…

- Chris Bassitt and Carlos Carrasco pitched in an intrasquad game earlier on Thursday due to the threat of rain, so Sean Reid-Foley made the start for the Mets against the Marlins. Unfortunately, the right-hander’s command was all over the place as he walked the first three batters he faced. To his credit, though, he got out of the inning with just one run allowed thanks to a timely double-play ball.

- Mark Canha launched his first homer of the spring and his first in a Mets uniform in the first inning, taking full advantage of a Will Stewart hanging breaking ball. Next up, Francisco Lindor made it back-to-back jacks, hitting a line-drive homer to left as well. Just like that, the Mets were up 2-1. They had a chance to add more with two outs and the bases loaded, but Dom Smith went down on strikes to end the frame.

Lindor looked sharp at the plate all night. Later in the game, he smashed an RBI double into the left-corner. Lindor had two hits, drove in two, and scored two runs before being pulled for a pinch-runner in the fifth.

- Edwin Diaz pitched a filthy, clean second inning. Pumping his fastball up to 100 mph and showcasing his wipeout slider, Diaz stuck out the first two batters he faced and then got Nick Fortes to tap one back to him for an easy 1-2-3 inning.

- It was an eventful night for J.D. Davis. In his first at-bat, Davis was hit by a pitch (his third HBP in three games this spring) directly in his left knee. After staying down for a few moments, he stayed in the game. And his next time up, with the bases loaded and nobody out, he drove a bases-clearing double to the wall in left-center.

- Eduardo Escobar, serving as the Mets’ DH tonight, was a hitting machine, going 3-for-3 with three singles and an RBI.

- Francisco Alvarez checked in behind the plate to start the sixth inning. In his first at-bat, he hit a jam-shot grounder right back to the pitcher. But in his second at-bat, Alvarez showed exactly why he's the team's top prospect, as he launched a solo home run deep into the night in the bottom of the eighth.



- Brett Baty had a rough defensive inning in the seventh. After colliding with Matt Reynold on a high-chopper, Baty then couldn't handle a hard-hit grounder and was charged with an error. The Marlins scored a pair of runs in the inning, and a would-be Bryan De La Cruz grand slam died on the warning track.

- Seth Lugo pitched the eighth for the Mets, working around a fielding error for a scoreless inning, which included one strikeout.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets travel to take on the Houston Astros on Friday night at 6:05 p.m.