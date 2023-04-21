Mets takeaways from Thursday's 9-4 win over Giants, including another Pete Alonso home run

Pete Alonso hit his MLB-leading ninth home run and drove in four runs as the Mets beat the San Francisco Giants, 9-4, on Thursday night.

- Kodai Senga had a slow start, allowing two batters to reach base in the bottom of the first inning. He would eventually get out of it unscathed. Afterwards, he would cruise through the Giants order until the fifth inning when Blake Sabol took him deep to lead off. Senga would then give up a solo shot to LaMonte Wade Jr. two batters later. Both home runs were on fastballs.

Mike Yasztremski would drive in the Giants’ third run of the inning on a single with men on first and second. A wild pitch later, and a fourth Giants run would score but Senga finished the fifth after throwing 30 pitches with the Mets still up 5-4.

Senga’s final line: 5 IP, five hits, four runs, four walks and struck out four. He would go to 3-0 on the season.

- The Mets would get on base via walk and HBP against Sean Manaea but would not break through until the fourth inning.

After Francisco Lindor was hit by a pitch, Alonso launched a pitch just over the left-field wall to give the Mets a 2-0 lead. After a Tommy Pham fly out, Manaea would plunk Jeff McNeil, setting up Eduardo Escobar for his second home run of the season, a drive down the left-field line to increase the Mets lead to 4-0. Luis Guillorme walked and Brandon Nimmo doubled him home to give the Mets a 5-0 lead after three and a half innings.

McNeil would pick up his first home run of the season in the sixth inning after a towering drive that nearly went into McCovey Cove. That shot gave the Mets a 6-4 lead.

The Mets would rebuild their five-run lead in the seventh inning. Alonso singled home Mark Canha and Lindor, and then McNeil singled home Daniel Vogelbach to give the Mets a 9-4 lead.

- Brooks Raley (1 IP), John Curtiss (1 IP), Drew Smith (1 IP) and Jeff Brigham (1 IP) wrapped up the rest of the game without giving up a run in relief of Senga.

Nimmo went 3-for-5 and is now 17-for-31 on the current road trip. Alonso finished 2-for-4 with his MLB-leading ninth home run. He also drove in four runs. Lindor went 2-for-4, McNeil went 3-for-3 with a walk and Escobar went 2-for-5.

The Mets continue their four-game series against the Giants on Friday at 9:45 p.m.

Joey Lucchesi will be on the mound for the Mets and he’ll go up against Anthony DeSclafani.



