Mets takeaways from Thursday's 6-2 win over Giants, including Carlos Carrasco's pitching excellence

Carlos Carrasco in home pinstripe whites throws a pitch

After losing to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night, the Mets got an early crack to get some revenge on Thursday afternoon and they did just that with a 6-2 win to take the series.

Here are the takeaways...

- Getting the day off in the field, Francisco Lindor made sure to take full advantage of his day at the plate. Starting at DH and moving up a spot in the batting order to bat second, Lindor continued his hot streak with a three-hit performance including a long home run in the first inning that gave the Mets a quick 1-0 lead.

The home run gives him four on the season to lead the team, and with his 3-for-5 day at the plate, Lindor’s average sits at .308 two weeks into the season.

- On the pitching side, Carlos Carrasco had everything working on the day. After allowing a run on a Brandon Crawford hit-by-pitch, Wilmer Flores single and Thairo Estrada RBI single in the second inning that tied the game at one, Carrasco was nearly perfect from that point on.

Carrasco retired 18 straight batters before an error by Luis Guillorme in the eighth inning broke up his streak. “Cookie” would get a double play two pitches later to erase the runner before getting pulled by Buck Showalter after surrendering a two-out solo bomb to Mike Yastrzemski that made it 5-2. Carrasco finished his day by going 7.2 innings and giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out seven.

- The Mets scored five of their six runs in the first three innings. After Lindor’s homer put them on the board, Eduardo Escobar followed suit in the second inning to give the Mets the lead once more. It was Escobar’s first home run with the Mets after he hit 28 last season splitting time between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers.

With a 3-1 lead in the third inning, the Mets got runners on second and third with nobody out after Lindor singled and Jeff McNeil hit a double high off the wall in right center. But after Anthony DeSclafani got the next two hitters out, Mark Canha came through with a two-out, two-run single that gave the Mets a four-run lead.

Story continues

- From there it was all Carrasco, who threw 91 pitches (61 strikes) in his best outing as a Met. Brandon Nimmo gave the Mets an insurance run in the eighth inning on an RBI single to make it 6-2, where it stood after the final out.

The Mets took three out of four against the Giants, won five of seven in their opening homestand, and have an MLB-best 10-4 record.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets leave town to start a six-game road trip, first traveling to Arizona to face off with the Diamondbacks once again, with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. on Friday.