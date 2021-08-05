Mets takeaways from Thursday's 4-2 loss to Marlins, including an army of runners left on base

Rich Hill about to deliver pitch side view on road August 2021

The Mets faced the Marlins on Thursday in Miami in the finale of their four-game series and fell 4-2, failing when it came to offense, defense, the mental aspect of the game, and relief pitching...

Here are the takeaways ...

- After the Mets left an army of runners on base while failing to get big hits all day or even make productive outs with runners on base, Jeurys Familia entered a 1-1 game in the eighth inning and got the first out before issuing a full-count walk (which should've been a strikeout). He unraveled after the questionable call, allowing two singles and a two-run double to Lewis Brinson as the Marlins took a 4-1 lead. In the process, James McCann botched two tags on what should've been two separate outs at home plate.

- Trailing 4-1 in the ninth inning, the Mets loaded the bases with two outs and drew within 4-2 on Brandon Drury's RBI infield single. But they failed to get any closer as Albert Almora Jr. grounded out to end it.

- The Mets had tied things, 1-1, in the top of the sixth when Jonathan Villar looped an RBI single to left field with two outs. New York wound up loading the bases, but Dominic Smith flew out to to end the inning.

- A mental mistake followed by a physical mistake by Michael Conforto giftwrapped a run for the Marlins in the third inning as they took a 1-0 lead. Conforto cut in front of Almora to attempt to field a one-out single and kicked the ball into center field, allowing Miguel Rojas to go to second base. Rojas then stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly.



- Rich Hill got the start for the Mets and was sharp, allowing just an unearned run in five innings of work while giving up three hits, walking one, and striking out three in what was his best start as a Met.

- Miguel Castro and Drew Smith both tossed scoreless innings for the Mets, with Smith working out of a first-and-second, none out jam in the seventh after Javier Baez started a 6-4-5-4 double play.

- New York squandered a good chance in the fifth, when Baez expanded the zone on 2-0 and 3-2 to strike out while stranding runners on first and second. Baez finished 0-for-5 with five strikeouts.



- The Mets wasted a golden scoring chance in the first inning. After loading the bases with no one out on a pair of hits sandwiched around a walk, J.D. Davis and Baez both struck out swinging before Conforto flew out weakly to center field on a 3-1 count.



What's next

The Mets open a three-game series against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Friday at 7:05 p.m. on SNY.

Marcus Stroman gets the start for the Mets, opposed by Kyle Gibson for Philadelphia.

