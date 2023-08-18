Mets takeaways from Thursday's 4-2 win over Cardinals, including Pete Alonso's 37th home run

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) hits a two run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. / Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets opened up a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals with a 4-2 win at Busch Stadium on Thursday.

Here are some key takeaways...

- Pete Alonso was the difference maker for the Mets, blasting a two-run shot to center field off of Adam Wainwright for his 37th home run of the season, giving the Mets a 2-0 lead. It was the second straight game in which Alonso has homered as he trails Matt Olson (43) for the NL lead. He is on pace for 49 home runs this season.

Francisco Lindor also added an RBI double in the fifth to build a 3-0 lead.

-Jose Quintana turned in another solid outing, this time holding his former team to just two earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out five. Quintana tossed five scoreless innings before Tyler O’Neill put the Cardinals on the board with a solo home run to lead off the seventh inning.

O’Neill’s home run marked the end of an impressive streak for Quintana, who had not allowed a home run since Aug. 4, 2022 while with the Cardinals – totaling 16 starts (he missed the first half of this season with an injury) between long balls.

Quintana followed O’Neill’s home run with a walk of Jordan Walker and single to Andrew Knizner, prompting Buck Showalter to go to the pen, calling on Drew Smith to finish the inning. Smith allowed an inherited runner to score but managed to escape the seventh with the lead still intact, getting Paul Goldschmidt to ground out with two runners on.

Quintana picked up his first win of the season, improving to 1-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 25 strikeouts.

-The Mets received some insurance in the ninth inning from an unlikely source, as Tim Locastro, often used as a pinch runner, came in to pinch-hit for DJ Stewart and crushed a solo shot to center field for his first home run and first hit of the season which gave the Mets a 4-2 lead.

-Things got interesting in the ninth when Trevor Gott allowed two on and managed to get two outs before Goldschmidt stepped up to the plate. With Goldschmidt the potential winning run, the right-hander got the reigning NL MVP looking at a called strike three to end the game.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets and Cardinals meet again Friday night for the second game of the four-game series at Busch Stadium.

New York has not yet announced a starting pitcher while the Cardinals will send LHP Zack Thompson, with first pitch set for 8:15 p.m. ET on SNY.