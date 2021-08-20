Mets takeaways from Thursday's 4-1 loss to Dodgers, including a step in the right direction for Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker grins walking off mound road blue uniform Dodgers

The Mets had just six hits as team as they fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 on Thursday night.

Here are the key takeaways…

1. Taijuan Walker carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his last start against the Dodgers, but Los Angeles got to him earlier this time around. A leadoff walk to Corey Seager and a Will Smith double gave the Dodgers runners at second and third with nobody out in the second. Both runners would come in to score on a pair of groundouts.

Walker allowed a third run in the bottom of the fifth, when former Met Billy McKinney drove a double to left-center to score Chris Taylor, and then a fourth as Trea Turner singled home McKinney to make it a 4-1 game.

His night ended after 6.0 innings, as he allowed four earned runs on six hits while striking out four and walking one. After struggling mightily coming out of the All-Star Game, Walker has now pitched at least six innings in his last three starts, compiling a 3.86 ERA in those outings.

2. Pete Alonso put some good swings on the ball Thursday night, resulting in two rocket singles in his first two at-bats. His second single came in the fourth inning, and he’d motor around to score on a J.D. Davis double, making it a 2-1 game. The Mets had a chance for more in the inning, but Davis was doubled off second as he was running all the way on a Dom Smith lineout to second into the shift.

3. Michael Conforto singled in the sixth to extend his on-base streak to 18 straight games. He now has 12 hits in his last eight games, as his bat has come to life in August.

4. Trevor Williams gave the Mets two strong innings of relief behind Walker. The right-hander walked a batter and hit another, but he did not allow a hit in two shutout innings out of the bullpen.

5. Jeff McNeil's struggles continued at the plate. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and now has just three hits in his last 33 at-bats.

As a whole, the Mets offense really struggled to get anything going against Dodgers pitching. Davis' RBI double in the fourth was the Mets' only extra-base hit on the night. They struck out eight times and left five runners on base.



What's next

The Mets and Dodgers continue their four-game series Friday at 10:10 p.m. on SNY.

Carlos Carrasco will take the ball against Walker Buehler.