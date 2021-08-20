Mets takeaways from Thursday's 4-1 loss to Dodgers, including a step in the right direction for Taijuan Walker

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Smith
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taijuan Walker grins walking off mound road blue uniform Dodgers
Taijuan Walker grins walking off mound road blue uniform Dodgers

The Mets had just six hits as team as they fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 on Thursday night.

Here are the key takeaways…

1. Taijuan Walker carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his last start against the Dodgers, but Los Angeles got to him earlier this time around. A leadoff walk to Corey Seager and a Will Smith double gave the Dodgers runners at second and third with nobody out in the second. Both runners would come in to score on a pair of groundouts.

Walker allowed a third run in the bottom of the fifth, when former Met Billy McKinney drove a double to left-center to score Chris Taylor, and then a fourth as Trea Turner singled home McKinney to make it a 4-1 game.

His night ended after 6.0 innings, as he allowed four earned runs on six hits while striking out four and walking one. After struggling mightily coming out of the All-Star Game, Walker has now pitched at least six innings in his last three starts, compiling a 3.86 ERA in those outings.

2. Pete Alonso put some good swings on the ball Thursday night, resulting in two rocket singles in his first two at-bats. His second single came in the fourth inning, and he’d motor around to score on a J.D. Davis double, making it a 2-1 game. The Mets had a chance for more in the inning, but Davis was doubled off second as he was running all the way on a Dom Smith lineout to second into the shift.

3. Michael Conforto singled in the sixth to extend his on-base streak to 18 straight games. He now has 12 hits in his last eight games, as his bat has come to life in August.

4. Trevor Williams gave the Mets two strong innings of relief behind Walker. The right-hander walked a batter and hit another, but he did not allow a hit in two shutout innings out of the bullpen.

5. Jeff McNeil's struggles continued at the plate. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and now has just three hits in his last 33 at-bats.

As a whole, the Mets offense really struggled to get anything going against Dodgers pitching. Davis' RBI double in the fourth was the Mets' only extra-base hit on the night. They struck out eight times and left five runners on base.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets and Dodgers continue their four-game series Friday at 10:10 p.m. on SNY.

Carlos Carrasco will take the ball against Walker Buehler.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 things to watch as Mets and Dodgers play four-game series in Los Angeles

    The Mets open a four-game series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Thursday night. Here are five things to watch...

  • Keith Hernandez reacts to Steve Cohen tweet about Mets offense | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Keith Hernandez reacts to the tweet from Mets owner Steve Cohen that was critical of the team's offense, and looks ahead to a crucial stretch of games for the Mets against the Dodgers and the Giants. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez, and former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Mets vs Dodgers Highlights: Taijuan Walker looks good as Mets bats continue to struggle in 4-1 loss

    While Taijuan Walker had a much better performance than his last few outings, the Mets offense continues to have trouble as they lose to the Dodgers 4-1.

  • Yankees takeaways from Thursday's 7-5 win over Twins, including bottom of the order magic

    The Yankees jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Minnesota Twins.

  • On this day in 2013: Hope Powell departs as Lionesses head coach

    Powell guided England to the European Championship final in 2009.

  • Brewers vs. Cardinals Highlights

    Tyler O'Neill powers Cardinals past Brewers, 8-4

  • Mets' Noah Syndergaard open to relief role upon return: 'Whatever is needed of me'

    As Noah Syndergaard continues to work his way back from 2020 Tommy John Surgery, the possibility of the right-hander pitching out of the bullpen has been floated at times by acting GM Zack Scott.

  • Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: Phils swept, Zack Wheeler says they 'need to take it personal'

    With a 6-2 loss Thursday, the Phillies were swept by the NL-worst Diamondbacks, an embarrassing outcome for a playoff-hopeful club suddenly sliding back near .500. By Jim Salisbury

  • Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn ejected for belt toss at umpire

    White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn, the American League ERA leader, gets the thumb during mandatory mid-inning substance check vs. A's after throwing belt.

  • Chris Bassitt injury prognosis detailed by trainer, GM David Forst

    Chris Bassitt is resting comfortably and is in overall good spirits.

  • Colorado's Boebert discloses husband's work for energy firm

    Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert's husband made $478,000 last year working as a consultant for an energy firm, information that was not disclosed during Boebert's congressional campaign and only reported in her financial disclosure forms filed this week. In paperwork filed with the House of Representatives on Tuesday, the Republican congresswoman reported that her husband, Jayson Boebert, received the money as a consultant to “Terra Energy Productions” in 2020, and earned $460,000 as a consultant for the firm in 2019. Boebert did not report the income last year, when she stunned the political world by ousting incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton during the GOP primary in Colorado's sprawling 3rd district, which stretches from ski resorts to energy-rich basins in the state's west.

  • Josh Rosen unclaimed on waivers

    After the 49ers got rid of quarterback Josh Rosen, the rest of the NFL passed on him as well. Rosen went unclaimed on waivers today, according to Field Yates of ESPN. That makes the 24-year-old Rosen an unrestricted free agent, free to sign with any team, but at this point it’s entirely possible that no [more]

  • Imagination, Skittles help boy, 5, conquer Appalachian Trail

    Harvey Sutton, or “Little Man,” as he is known on the Appalachian Trail, won’t have long to bask in the glory of hiking its full length. After all, he starts kindergarten Friday. At 5 years old, Harvey is one of the youngest — and the latest of several youngsters in recent years — to complete the trail, after tagging along with his parents over more than 2,100 miles in 209 days.

  • Canelo Alvarez-Caleb Plant undisputed super middleweight title fight set for Nov. 6

    The idea of pursuing the undisputed super middleweight belt was the brainchild of Alvarez trainer Eddy Reynoso, who noted that a Mexican fighter has never held an undisputed title in the four-belt era.

  • Simone Biles Details The 'Frustrating' Part Of Her Post-Olympics Return To Gym

    "I started doing a couple fulls, and on the first one it was literally like second nature again," the gymnastics gold medalist said.

  • Coach K alters Duke’s preseason schedule to include a big-time closed scrimmage

    Mike Krzyzewski will stop the longtime tradition of scrimmaging the reigning Division II national champion. The Blue Devils will take on this powerhouse instead.

  • Lance Lynn ejected vs. Athletics after tossing belt at umpire

    The ejection wasn't foreign-substance related, but will make for a funny story later.

  • Eagles vs. Patriots: 7 big takeaways from 35-0 preseason loss

    Eagles vs. Patriots: 7 big takeaways from Philadelphia's second preseason loss

  • Elder denies showing gun to woman during domestic argument

    The former fiancee of Larry Elder said Thursday that the conservative radio talk show host now running for governor in California showed her a gun during a heated argument in 2015. Elder, widely seen as the leader in the Republican field running to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in next month's recall election, issued a statement saying “I have never brandished a gun at anyone." Elder, who is seeking to become California's first Black governor, noted that he grew up in South Los Angeles, an area with high violent crime.

  • Simulating Red Sox' season with Anthony Rizzo, Max Scherzer acquisitions

    Would the Red Sox' fortunes be different if they had acquired Anthony Rizzo and Max Scherzer at the MLB trade deadline? Our partners at Strat-O-Matic ran the numbers to find out.