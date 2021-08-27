Mets takeaways from Thursday's 3-2 loss, including Carlos Carrasco's best start as a Met

Carlos Carrasco up close

The Mets tied the game in the sixth inning but lost 3-2 to the Giants Thursday night, ending their brutal 13-game stretch against the Dodgers and Giants at 2-11.

Here are a few takeaways...

1. Carlos Carrasco ran into trouble early, allowing a base hit and a two-run home run to Kris Bryant in the first inning, but settled in from there and pitched his best game of 2021, retiring the final 13 Giants he faced.

He allowed only one more hit after the first inning and finished with a line of 7 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB and 5 K.

2. The Mets grounded into another two double plays on Thursday night to go with their five on Wednesday night.

3. After failing to score through five innings for the 32nd time in 127 games, Pete Alonso drove in Javier Baez in the sixth inning with a two-run home run to tie game at two. Replays of the home run showed that it went directly over the foul pole in left field.

4. The top of the eighth looked like it be a nightmare for the Mets, when Seth Lugo started it and allowed the first three runners to reach, with the third knocking in the first to make it a 3-2 game. But Aaron Loup came in, walked a batter, then retired the next three with the bases loaded to limit the damage to just a run.

5. The Mets loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth inning but couldn't tie it, then went down 1-2-3 in the ninth to end the game. In the end, New York out-hit San Francisco in a losing effort, 9-6, for the second game in a row.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets will begin a three-game series with the Nationals at home on Friday. Rich Hill will go for the Mets, while Paolo Espino is scheduled for Washington.