Mets takeaways from Thursday's 13-10 extra innings loss to Braves, including bullpen crumbling in late innings

The Mets were swept by the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night, losing in extra innings after the bullpen couldn't secure a late-game lead, despite the offense putting up 10 runs.

Here are the takeaways...

- Up 10-9 headed to the ninth inning, David Robertson, the Mets' best reliever this season, coughed up the lead on an Orlando Arcia solo homer that knotted the game at 10 runs apiece.

That paved the way for the Braves to win it in the bottom of the 10th inning after Ozzie Albies cracked a three-run laser off Tommy Hunter who hadn't pitched since May 28.

- The loss meant it was the first time in Mets franchise history that New York lost three consecutive games despite having a lead of at least three runs in all three games. The Mets have lost six straight games, their longest losing streak since August 2019.

- New York’s offense broke out in a big way against starting pitcher Spencer Strider for eight runs over his four innings of work. Coming into the game, Strider owned a 5.03 ERA through seven games (five starts) against the Mets, his highest ERA against any team he’s faced more than twice.

Brandon Nimmo had the biggest blow off Strider with a grand slam in the second inning that gave New York the lead after Justin Verlander allowed three runs in the first inning.

Francisco Alvarez, batting second and DHing for the first time this season, hit two home runs, a two-run bomb in the fourth off Strider and a solo shot in the sixth off Braves reliever Michael Tonkin. It was the second multi-home run game of the rookie’s career and it gave him 11 for the season – the most by a 21-year-old catcher since Gary Carter hit 17 in 1975.

Starling Marte (3-for-5), Brett Baty (2-for-4) and Tommy Pham (1-for-4) each had run scoring hits, as well, as New York banged out 14 hits on the night.

- As mentioned earlier, Verlander surrendered three runs in the first inning – two by way of Austin Riley’s two-run homer and one on a fielding error by Marte. But after getting bailed out by his offense in the second inning, Verlander continued to struggle.

The 40-year-old gave up two more runs in the third by walking four in the inning (including one that forced in a run) surrounded by an RBI single off the bat of Orlando Arcia and was finished after three innings and 82 pitches (45 strikes).

Verlander’s final line: 3 IP, seven hits, five runs (four earned), four walks, three strikeouts. Not exactly what the Mets had in mind.

- The Mets’ middle relief was good, but not great. Stephen Nogosek went 1.1 innings and allowed a run on four hits, Jeff Brigham pitched an inning and gave up a run while Brooks Raley pitched the best in his inning of relief, although he did allow two hits.

- Nursing a three-run lead in the eighth inning, Drew Smith, who got the final two outs in the seventh on a double play on the first pitch he threw to Ronald Acuna Jr. got the first out in the eighth, but gave up a single to Riley before former Met Travis d’Arnaud burned his old team and homered to cut into New York’s lead to make it 10-9.

- The two teams combined for 23 runs on 33 hits.

The Mets continue their six-game road trip as they travel to Pittsburgh to begin a three-game series with the Pirates starting on Friday at 7:05 p.m on SNY

RHP Tylor Megill (5-3, 4.40 ERA) will face former Met LHP Rich Hill (5-5, 4.41 ERA).