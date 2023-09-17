Mets takeaways from Sunday's 8-4 win over Reds, including Mark Vientos' first-career three hit game

New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos (27) hits a single against the Texas Rangers during the second inning at Citi Field / Gregory Fisher - USA TODAY Sports

The Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds 8-4 in the series finale of a three-game set on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field.

Here are some takeaways...

- Jose Quintana, who has been stellar for the Mets this season, struggled early on in this one giving up three first inning hits. A Noelvi Marte bloop single capped off the inning and gave Cincy a 1-0 lead. As he's done throughout his first 11 starts though, the left-hander was able to settle in nicely, putting up back-to-back scoreless frames in the second and third.

- The Mets' offense rewarded him by jumping in front in the bottom of the third. After Tim Locastro came in to score on a wild pitch, Francisco Alvarez drove a two-out, two-run double to make it 3-1 New York. The rookie catcher was on-fire during the seven-game homestand, picking up an extra-base hit in all four of his starts.

- Pitching with a lead for the first time, Quintana worked around back-to-back two out hits to put together a shutdown inning in the fourth, but the Reds got one back an inning later on a two-out Nick Senzel solo homer. That's just the second long ball the left-hander has allowed this season.



- The Mets responded right back in the bottom half of the inning, as Mark Vientos drove in Francisco Lindor with a two-out, two-strike single. The 23-year-old recorded his first-career three hit day and reached base in all but two games over the homestand.

- Quintana threw 18 pitches in the sixth, but the long at-bats proved to be no bother as he was again able to put together the elusive shutdown inning. After allowing a leadoff double to Joey Votto in the seventh, he retired the next two batters, before issuing a two-out walk.

Buck Showalter then turned to the bullpen, bringing the starter's day to an end. Drew Smith entered and was able to get the pinch-hitting TJ Friedl to fly out to strand the tying runs on base. Quintana allowed just two runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out two over 6.2 innings.

- The Mets, who had stranded 10 over the first five innings, put this one away in the bottom of the seventh. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Daniel Vogelbach came off the bench and smacked a bases-clearing double off the center field fence.

Ronny Mauricio followed that up with an RBI single, making it an 8-2 ballgame. The rookie, who finished 2-for-5, has a hit in all but three games and six RBI since being called up at the beginning of the month.

- The Reds inched closer on a Christian Encarnacion-Strand two-run homer off Jeff Brigham in the eight, but Brooks Raley tossed a scoreless ninth to hold on for the 8-4 win and avoid the three-game series sweep.



Highlights

Upcoming schedule

The Mets hit the road for their final road trip of the 2023 season, taking on the Marlins in three games in Miami.

On Monday night, Jose Butto (1-2, 3.46 ERA) will take the hill for the Mets against young right-hander Edward Cabrera (6-7, 4.52 ERA) at 6:40 p.m. on SNY.

