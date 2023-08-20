Mets takeaways from Sunday's 7-3 loss to Cardinals, including Trevor Gott's seventh inning mess

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) fields a ground ball by the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Busch Stadium. / Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets couldn't break out the brooms on Sunday, falling to the St. Louis Cardinals 7-3 before heading to Atlanta.

Here are the takeaways...

- Carlos Carrasco got the start in this one and managed to get out of the first inning without allowing a run despite a leadoff single and a stolen base. His day featured a lot of traffic on the base paths, as he allowed at least one base runner in every inning he pitched.

- Still, the righty worked out of a few jams early in the game and the Mets gave him the lead in the third inning after Jonathan Arauz singled home Rafael Ortega who was running on the pitch and scored all the way from first base.

- The next half inning, St. Louis tied the game on Paul Goldschmidt’s RBI single. It was the third straight hit that Carrasco allowed, although he bounced back nicely by striking out Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras to end the frame.

- The Mets responded right away with a run of their own in the fourth inning on Pete Alonso’s laser beam solo home run that was clocked off the bat at 113.5 mph. Alonso hit three home runs in the four-game series and now has 39 on the season.

- After a scoreless bottom of the fourth, Carrasco went back out to start the fifth inning but wasn’t there for long after he allowed a leadoff double to Alec Burleson and a two-run shot to Goldschmidt that gave St. Louis the lead and ended his afternoon. The 36-year-old went 4+ innings and allowed three earned runs on nine hits, no walks and three strikeouts. His ERA now sits at 6.42.

- Drew Smith was the first pitcher out of the bullpen and pitched around Arenado’s ground-rule double in his inning of work. Adam Kolarek made his Mets debut in the sixth inning and got two ground ball outs before hitting a batter and was relieved by Sam Coonrod who struck out pinch-hitter Tyler O’Neill.

- Still 3-2 in the seventh inning, Trevor Gott came on to try and keep it there but just didn’t have it, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk. He managed to get one out, but the big blow was Richie Palacios’ two-run single that made it 7-2 and ended Gott’s day.

- Trying to mount a comeback, New York had runners on first and second with two outs and Francisco Alvarez at the plate. The rookie smacked a single to left field that drove in a run, but after the left fielder O’Neill tripped which allowed the ball to reach the wall, third base coach Joey Cora decided to send Alonso who was running from first base. Second baseman Tommy Edman got the ball from the outfield and threw a perfect strike to home plate to nab Alonso and end the inning. The Mets challenged the call, but it was upheld.

- In the second inning, DJ Stewart connected with one that appeared to be leaving the ballpark, but Palacios in center field made a terrific leaping grab to rob Stewart of a home run.





The Mets head to Atlanta to take on the Braves for three games starting on Monday night at 7:20 p.m.

LHP David Peterson (3-7, 5.45 ERA) will start for the Mets while the Braves have yet to announce a starter.