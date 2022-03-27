Mets takeaways from Sunday's 7-3 win over Cardinals, including 12 combined K's from Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer close up, blue jersey, vs Cards

The Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-3 on Sunday afternoon, as Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer combined for 12 strikeouts, and Francisco Lindor hit two home runs.

Here are some key takeaways…

- DeGrom opened the game and struck out Dylan Carlson on a slider, and used the breaking ball again to get Laars Nootbaar out looking. Harrison Bader singled to center, but deGrom bounced back to strike out Paul DeJong looking on a changeup. Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson sent the Mets down in order, recording back-to-back strikeouts to end the first inning.

- DeGrom struck out Juan Yepez to to open the second inning, and then got Brendan Donovan to groundout to first. Alec Burleson singled to shallow center, but deGrom got Ali Sanchez to fly out and end the side.

- Pete Alonso recorded a leadoff double for the Mets' first hit of the day in the bottom of the second, and advanced to third on Robinson Cano's grounder down the first base line. Eduardo Escobar drove Alonso in on a sacrifice fly to center field, giving them a 1-0 lead. Tomas Nido made it a 3-0 game with a two-run blast to right center. Starling Marte then made his first at-bat of the spring, and struck out swinging to end the inning.

- DeGrom recorded his fifth strikeout of the day, getting Kramer Roberston out swinging in the top of the third. Carlson doubled, and then deGrom got Nootbaar to fly out for the second out. Bader snuck a ground ball past Lindor as the Cards got on the board, trailing 3-1. DeGrom got DeJong to pop out to third to end the inning and his day on the mound.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner finished with five strikeouts over 3.0 IP, allowing just four hits and one earned run.

- In the bottom of the third inning, Lindor sat on a slider and crushed it to right field, giving the Mets a 4-1 lead. Max Scherzer came into the game and breezed through the fourth, tossing just eight pitches in a 1-2-3 inning. Scherzer struck out back-to-back Cards to begin the fifth, on the way to another 1-2-3 inning.

Marte recorded his first hit in a Mets uniform with a double to leadoff the fifth, and scored easily on Mark Canha's shallow single to center field to give the Mets a 5-1 lead.

- Burleson singled to center for the first hit of Scherzer in the seventh, and then Sanchez doubled to right, as the Cards trailed 5-2. Scherzer then retired the next three straight batters to get out of the inning. Jeff McNeil walked to leadoff the bottom half, and then after Canha flied out, Lindor launched his second homer of the day, this time from the right side of the plate, putting the Mets up 7-2.

- Anderson Tejada blasted a solo homer of Scherzer to start the ninth, as the Cardinals trailed 7-3. Scherzer then got a ground out and back-to-back K's to end the game. He finished the day with seven strikeouts, three hits, two earned runs, and one walk over 90 pitches in 6.0 IP.

Highlights



What's next

The Mets will hit the road and take on the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, FL.