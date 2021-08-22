Mets takeaways from Sunday's 7-2 win over Dodgers, including another clutch outing from Marcus Stroman

Stroman close up 8/22

The Mets salvaged a sweep in Los Angeles, beating the Dodgers 7-2 on Sunday.

Here are a few takeaways ..

1. Javier Baez, who returned from the 10-day IL on Sunday, made an immediate impact with an RBI double in the first inning, followed by a run scored on a J.D. Davis RBI single - Jonathan Villar drove him in with a single of his own, as the Mets scored three runs in the first inning. It was just the fifth time in 2021 they scored three or more in their first at-bat.

2. In the top of the sixth, Davis was hit by a pitch and Jeff McNeil doubled, putting runners on second and third with no outs. After Villar struck out and Kevin Pillar grounded out, the Dodgers intentionally walked Patrick Mazeika to get to Marcus Stroman. Luis Rojas opted to have him hit and stay in the game at 81 pitches thrown - he grounded out to end the inning and squander the scoring chance.

Stroman did go on to retire the Dodgers in order in the bottom half, though, and the Mets hit the gas pedal again in the seventh. After another Baez double, Davis lined a two-run home run to give New York a 5-2 lead.



3. Stroman cruised through the first three innings but ran into trouble in the fourth, when he loaded the based with two outs with two singles and a walk. Cody Bellinger lined a single to drive in two, making it 3-2, Mets. Those were the only two runs he would allow, though, and his day was done after six frames. He struck out six, walked two and allowed four hits.

With Sunday's performance, Stroman is now one of eight pitchers in the big leagues this year with 17 outings of five-plus innings allowing no more than two runs. He also is just one of six pitchers this year with an ERA below 2.86 while tossing at least 145 innings.

4. In the ninth, Shane Greene walked Davis with the bases loaded, giving Davis his fourth RBI on the Day and the Mets a 6-2 lead. McNeil grounded into a fielder's choice to give the Mets a five-run lead.

4. Jeurys Familia, Trevor May, and Edwin Diaz combined for three scoreless innings in relief,

5. The Mets were 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position on Sunday. Entering the day, they were 3-for-47 with RISP against the Dodgers all year.

The Mets will begin a three-game series vs. the Giants at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.

Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.21 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Mets.