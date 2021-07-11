Mets takeaways from Sunday's 6-5 loss to Pirates, including blown five-run lead

Francisco Lindor HR swing 7/11

The Mets scored five runs in the first inning, but lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-5 on Sunday afternoon.

Here are the takeaways...

- Lefty Aaron Loup got the start on Sunday and tossed an easy 1-2-3 first inning with two strikeouts. Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff double to give the Mets a runner in scoring position early. Francisco Lindor did the rest, crushing a ball to the bullpen in right field to give the Mets a 2-0 lead.

After Dominic Smith and Jeff McNeil walked, Michael Conforto hit his first home run since May 1 to put the Mets up 5-0. Conforto moved into 10th all-time in team history with HR No. 121, he passed Edgardo Alfonzo (120) and is now behind Kevin McReynolds (122).



- Loup's day came to an end after 2.0 IP, allowing just two hits with two strikeouts. Jerad Eickhoff came in for relief in the third inning, as he made quick work in the third and fourth innings, letting up just two hits.

- After a 10-pitch at-bat, Eickhoff allowed a solo home run to Rodolfo Castro in the top of the fifth inning. Michael Perez made it back-to-back home runs for the Pirates, as they trailed 5-2. Eickhoff's day came to end after a pair of singles with two outs in the fifth, as he allowed two earned runs on six hits over 2.2 IP. Jeurys Familia came in to get the final out in the fifth, leaving both Pirates stranded on base.



- Pittsburgh made it a 5-4 game in the sixth inning, as Castro hit a two-run shot to left field for his second homer of the day. It's just the second home run that Familia has given up this season.

- With one out in the eighth inning, Miguel Castro walked Ben Gamel and then allowed a single to Wilmer Difo. Closer Edwin Diaz came in with runners on the corners, and walked Castro to load the bases. Diaz escaped the jam with back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.

- Diaz allowed a one out double to Kevin Newman in the ninth, and then John Nogowski delivered the game-tying RBI single with two outs. Difo singled past a diving Luis Guillorme at third to drive in the go-ahead run, as the Pirates took a 6-5 lead. Diaz couldn't get the five-out save, as his day ended after 30 pitches over 1.1 IP with four hits and two earned runs.



Highlights

What’s next

The Mets will head into the All-Star break atop the NL East with a

Their next game will be on Friday, July 16 against the Pirates in Pittsburgh at 7:05 p.m.