Mets takeaways from Sunday's 6-5 loss to Pirates, including blown five-run lead

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Colin Martin
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Francisco Lindor HR swing 7/11
Francisco Lindor HR swing 7/11

The Mets scored five runs in the first inning, but lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-5 on Sunday afternoon.

Here are the takeaways...

- Lefty Aaron Loup got the start on Sunday and tossed an easy 1-2-3 first inning with two strikeouts. Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff double to give the Mets a runner in scoring position early. Francisco Lindor did the rest, crushing a ball to the bullpen in right field to give the Mets a 2-0 lead.

After Dominic Smith and Jeff McNeil walked, Michael Conforto hit his first home run since May 1 to put the Mets up 5-0. Conforto moved into 10th all-time in team history with HR No. 121, he passed Edgardo Alfonzo (120) and is now behind Kevin McReynolds (122).

- Loup's day came to an end after 2.0 IP, allowing just two hits with two strikeouts. Jerad Eickhoff came in for relief in the third inning, as he made quick work in the third and fourth innings, letting up just two hits.

- After a 10-pitch at-bat, Eickhoff allowed a solo home run to Rodolfo Castro in the top of the fifth inning. Michael Perez made it back-to-back home runs for the Pirates, as they trailed 5-2. Eickhoff's day came to end after a pair of singles with two outs in the fifth, as he allowed two earned runs on six hits over 2.2 IP. Jeurys Familia came in to get the final out in the fifth, leaving both Pirates stranded on base.

- Pittsburgh made it a 5-4 game in the sixth inning, as Castro hit a two-run shot to left field for his second homer of the day. It's just the second home run that Familia has given up this season.

- With one out in the eighth inning, Miguel Castro walked Ben Gamel and then allowed a single to Wilmer Difo. Closer Edwin Diaz came in with runners on the corners, and walked Castro to load the bases. Diaz escaped the jam with back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.

- Diaz allowed a one out double to Kevin Newman in the ninth, and then John Nogowski delivered the game-tying RBI single with two outs. Difo singled past a diving Luis Guillorme at third to drive in the go-ahead run, as the Pirates took a 6-5 lead. Diaz couldn't get the five-out save, as his day ended after 30 pitches over 1.1 IP with four hits and two earned runs.

Highlights

What’s next

The Mets will head into the All-Star break atop the NL East with a

Their next game will be on Friday, July 16 against the Pirates in Pittsburgh at 7:05 p.m.

Recommended Stories

  • Mets takeaways from Saturday's 6-2 game one loss to Pirates, including Marcus Stroman's up-and-down start

    The Mets took an early lead but allowed the final four runs of the game in a 6-2 loss to Pittsburgh at Citi Field on Saturday afternoon.

  • Mets takeaways from Friday's 13-4 win over Pirates, including monster 10-run sixth inning

    The Mets began their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 13-4 win on Friday night at Citi Field.

  • Blue Jays vs. Rays Highlights

    Ray takes no-hit bid into 7th in 3-1 win vs. Rays

  • Difo hit in 9th caps 5-run comeback as Pirates edge Mets 6-5

    Wilmer Difo’s tiebreaking single in the ninth inning capped Pittsburgh's biggest comeback of the season, and the Pirates rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat the New York Mets 6-5 Sunday. The NL East-leading Mets jumped out to a 5-0 lead against Chase De Jong in the first on a two-run homer by Francisco Lindor and a three-run shot by Michael Conforto. The Pirates began inching back via the long ball in the fifth, when Rodolfo Castro and Michael Perez hit back-to-back solo home runs.

  • Aaron Nola, Alec Bohm among 4 Phillies placed on COVID injured list

    Aaron Nola was supposed to start the final game of the first half but was among 4 Phillies placed on the COVID-related IL Sunday.

  • Mets 3B Prospect Brett Baty on playing in the All-Star Futures Game | 2021 All-Star Futures Game

    New York Mets 3B Prospect Brett Baty explains how it feels to be playing in the 2021 All-Star Futures Game, what he's been working on in the minors leagues, and how he feels about the current major league Mets team.

  • Mets crush Pirates 13-4 on Lindor grand slam, 10-run sixth

    Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer and Francisco Lindor clubbed New York’s first grand slam this season during a 10-run sixth inning, and the Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-4 Friday night. A night after being postponed because of weather for the second time in a week, New York won for the fifth time in seven games. Taijuan Walker allowed two runs over five innings and was told after the game by manager Luis Rojas that he'd been added to the National League All-Star team.

  • Aaron Loup takes the mound as Mets face Pirates in series finale at 1:10 p.m. on SNY

    The Mets (47-39, first in NL East) play their series finale with the Pittsburgh Pirates (33-56, last in NL Central) on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field on SNY.

  • Watch Red Sox' Kiké Hernandez make two incredible catches vs. Phillies

    Red Sox center fielder Kik Hernandez made a pair of web gems in Sunday's game vs. the Phillies.

  • Keith Hernandez on Francisco Lindor: 'Let's just say I'd rather not have him bunt' | Shea Anything

    On a new episode of the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez discuss Francisco Lindor's recent bunting strategy despite being paid superstar money. About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez, and former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Mets vs Pirates Highlights: Mets can't hold onto a 5-run lead, lose 6-5 to the Pirates

    After scoring 5 runs in the first inning behind home runs by Francisco Lindor and Michael Conforto, the Mets offense went silent as the Pirates offense heated up, scoring 6 straight runs to defeat New York 6-5.

  • Pirates vs. Mets Highlights

    10-run 6th inning powers Mets past the Pirates, 13-4

  • Packers' Aaron Rodgers to spend 'couple weeks' thinking of future

    Is it possible that even Aaron Rodgers doesn't know if he's coming back to Green Bay.

  • Dodgers tie franchise record with 8 HRs, blast D-Backs 22-1

    Justin Turner and Mookie Betts hit grand slams, Albert Pujols and AJ Pollock each homered twice and the Los Angeles Dodgers matched a franchise record by connecting eight times in all, routing the Arizona Diamondbacks 22-1 on Saturday night. Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry also homered as the Dodgers matched a Los Angeles mark for runs, last scoring 22 in 2001 at Colorado.

  • Mets C prospect Francisco Álvarez is enjoying his time at the All-Star Futures Game | 2021 All-Star Futures Game

    New York Mets C prospect Francisco Álvarez explains how he's enjoying his time at the 2021 All-Stars Futures Game so far. Álvarez says his bat is the strong part of his game right now while his throws to second could use some work, but when the major league calls for him he will be more than ready.

  • ICYMI in Mets Land: 10-run sixth inning in win over Pirates, Taijuan Walker named NL All-Star

    Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...

  • Marlins' López sets MLB mark with 9 strikeouts to open game

    Miami Marlins right-hander Pablo López set a major league record by striking out the first nine batters to start Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. López struck out Ehire Adrianza, Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies each swinging in the first inning.

  • 1972 Dolphins ranked as second-best team of Super Bowl era by CBS

    1972 Dolphins ranked as second-best team of Super Bowl era by CBS

  • Matt Fitzpatrick shares Scottish Open lead with Thomas Detry

    World number one Jon Rahm was ominously poised a shot off the pace.

  • Joe DeMayo predicts who the Mets will take with their #10 pick in the MLB Draft | Mets Pre Game

    On Mets Pre Game, Mets Prospective's Joe DeMayo gives his final pick for who the Mets will draft with their #10 pick, going with Boston College OF Sal Frelick. DeMayo also assesses the Mets strategy with high school vs college prospects and says the Mets' top-tier level of prospects stack up with any other team in the league. Watch more Mets Pre Game Live: https://sny.tv/shows/mets-pre-game About Mets Pre Game Live: Analyst Gary Apple and others preview the upcoming New York Mets game and series, as well as recapping past performances. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp