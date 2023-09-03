Mets takeaways from Sunday's 6-3 win over Mariners, including Pete Alonso's two home runs

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) is greeted by left fielder Jeff McNeil (1) after hitting a two run home run in the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets took the rubber game against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, winning 6-3 behind some home runs and some stellar defense.

Here are the takeaways...

- In a bit of a home run drought, Pete Alonso broke out in a big way with two homers Sunday with a two-run shot in the third inning off George Kirby and a solo bomb in the seventh inning off former Met Dominic Leone.

The two home runs were Alonso’s 40th and 41st of the season and the second one gave the first baseman 100 RBI for the year. He also had an RBI single in the first, finishing the day 3-for-4 with four RBI.

- Tylor Megill got the starting nod and pitched well up until a fourth-inning hiccup where he allowed back-to-back homers to Dominic Canzone and Mike Ford. Before that, Megill had allowed just one hit and was cruising thanks to some fantastic defense behind him.

The right-hander finished strong by going 5.1 innings and allowed three earned runs on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

- Jeff McNeil got in on the home run action with a solo shot of his own in the fifth inning that gave the Mets a two-run lead. McNeil finished 2-for-4 with his seventh home run of the year. Francisco Alvarez drove in the other run with a single in the second, driving in Ronny Mauricio who just keeps hitting.

The 22-year-old finished 1-for-4 and now has a hit in all three games he’s played in the big leagues. He also stole his second base in as many tries.

- Francisco Lindor went hitless on the day but made a terrific play on a ball scalded by Julio Rodriguez to start a gorgeous double play. DJ Stewart also didn’t have a hit, but made a nice play of his own in right field.

The combination of Brooks Raley, Trevor Gott and Adam Ottavino kept the Mariners off the board as Ottavino got his revenge on J.P. Crawford who took him deep on Saturday night by striking him out as the tying run to end the game.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets will enjoy a Labor Day off day on Monday before resuming play on Tuesday night when they face the Washington Nationals at 7:05 p.m.

A couple of lefties take the hill with Jose Quintana (1-5, 3.26 ERA) facing off against Patrick Corbin (9-12, 4.90 ERA).