Mets takeaways from Sunday's 6-1 loss to Red Sox, including Carlos Carrasco's abbreviated outing

Boston Red Sox center fielder Adam Duvall (18) hits a double to left field to drive in a run against New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) in the third inning at Fenway Park. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets lost the rubber game of their three-game series with the Boston Red Sox, 6-1, and are now 4-5 since the All-Star break.

Here are the takeaways...

- After the Mets’ bats went quietly against Brennan Bernardino in the top of the first inning, Carlos Carrasco was greeted by the suddenly red-hot Jarren Duran with a first-pitch single that put him in immediate danger with Duran’s speed.

The Mets caught a break thanks to that speed when Masataka Yoshida grounded out slowly to third base which prompted Duran to push the envelope and attempt to advance to a vacated third base. Pete Alonso made a good throw to the bag, but Carrasco, who was covering the base, couldn’t make the catch and the ball rolled towards foul territory in left field. Alert on the play, Mark Canha quickly retrieved the ball and threw a strike to home plate to nab Duran who was trying to score and the Mets turned an odd but fortuitous 5-3-1-7-2 double play.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With a chance to end the inning without allowing a run, Carrasco walked Justin Turner (after home plate umpire Brian Walsh called a pitch right down the middle a ball which made the count 2-1 as opposed to 1-2), uncorked a wild pitch, walked Rafael Devers and allowed an RBI single to Adam Duvall that put the Red Sox on the board. It was the fourth straight game the Mets have allowed a run in the first inning and during that span they, themselves, have not scored in the first.

- Back-to-back singles to lead off the bottom of the second put Carrasco in danger once again. However, this time the right-hander was able to escape without allowing a run thanks to a strikeout, lineout and groundout.

- Carrasco wasn’t as fortunate in the third inning where things completely unraveled for him. Six consecutive hits to lead off the inning scored two runs, but it would’ve been more if not for another great play and assist by Canha who threw out Devers at third base on Duvall’s double. That would be the only out Carrasco was able to get in the inning, though, as manager Buck Showalter pulled him down 3-0 and with the bases loaded after three straight singles.

The 36-year-old left after 2.1 innings and allowed five earned runs on 10 hits, two walks and struck out two as his problems at Fenway Park continued. His ERA is now up to 5.82 on the season in 14 starts.

Advertisement

- Dealing with his own problems on the mound lately, Drew Smith came in to mop up Carrasco’s mess and allowed a run-scoring single and threw a wild pitch that brought home another run. Both runs were charged to Carrasco and Smith ended the inning with a strikeout and flyout, but the damage had already been done with Boston leading 5-0.

- Canha was at it again in the bottom of the fifth when he threw out Triston Casas at second base trying to turn a single into a double for his third outfield assist of the night.

That was one of the few bright spots for New York in this one, as the offense was largely stagnant all game. With just two hits on the night by the start of the fifth inning, the Mets finally got on the board in the fifth on Francisco Lindor’s RBI single that hit halfway up the Green Monster. Lindor’s hit also put runners on the corners with nobody out to give the Mets their first real threat of a big inning. But Jeff McNeil promptly lined out before Alonso and Mark Vientos struck out to end the frame without scoring another run.

- The Mets’ bullpen pitched well following Boston’s four-run third inning. Smith finished with three strikeouts in 1.2 innings, Trevor Gott pitched a scoreless fifth, David Peterson allowed a hit but struck out two in his inning of work, Dominic Leone gave up a solo shot to Devers but nothing else and Adam Ottavino worked a scoreless eighth inning.

Advertisement

- New York had chances in the eighth and ninth innings to make things closer, but Daniel Vogelbach, pinch-hitting for Vientos, struck out with runners on second and third to end the eighth inning and after Canha walked to lead off the ninth, he was stranded on third base to end the game.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets have an off-day on Monday before returning to action on Tuesday night as they take on the Yankees in a two-game Subway Series in the Bronx. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on SNY.

RHP Justin Verlander will take the mound for the Mets, opposed by RHP Domingo German for the Yanks.