Mets takeaways from Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Giants, including early offensive production

After the Mets and Giants traded early runs, San Francisco edged New York late in a 5-4 victory to split a four-game series.

1. Against Tylor Megill, the Giants made loud contact early. LaMonte Wade Jr. led off the game with a line drive high off of the wall in right field for a single. After the Mets left the bases loaded in the top half of the inning when Francisco Alvarez grounded into a double play, Thairo Estrada lifted a 413-foot home run over the left field wall to ignite the San Francisco offense.

2. The Mets cut the lead in half when Francisco Lindor doubled home Starling Marte with back-to-back two-out hits. When New York once again loaded the bases in the fourth, the bats took advantage this time through. Michael Conforto dropped a fly ball off the bat of Mark Canha to tie the game. Brandon Nimmo followed with a sacrifice fly to put New York in front 3-2.

With Megill still on the mound, the Giants responded with two runs to regain the lead on RBIs from Blake Sabol and Brett Wisely.

3. The back-and-forth battle continued in the sixth when Alvarez broke a string of Tyler Rogers strikeouts with a high-arching home run to left field to tie the game at four. It was his first home run of the season and tied the game, 4-4.

4. New York’s bullpen settled the early offensive outburst in the middle innings. Jeff Brigham tossed two scoreless frames before Brooks Raley posted a clean inning of his own.

5. Into the eighth inning, the game remained tied. As Drew Smith entered for the Mets, the Giants scraped across a crucial go-ahead run. After a Joc Pederson walk, Mike Yastrzemski hit a double to center field to give San Francisco a 5-4 lead. In the ninth inning, Camilo Doval got the Mets in order and lock down a 5-4 win for the Giants.

After wins for the Mets on Thursday and Friday, the Giants took back-to-back games for a series split. New York ends the California trip with a 7-3 record.

The Mets return to action at Citi Field on Tuesday night for the series opener against the Washington Nationals. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.