Mets takeaways from Sunday's 5-2 loss to Phillies, including fourth straight defeat

Sep 24, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jose Butto (70) throws a pitch during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets managed just three hits and fell to the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-2, on Sunday night for their fourth straight loss.

Here are the takeaways…

- Jose Butto got the start for New York, and after a leadoff walk to Kyle Schwarber, he recorded three straight outs to get through the first inning. Butto continued to deal in the second, striking out Bryson Stott on the eighth pitch of the at-bat for the first out. He then let up a single to J.T. Realmuto for the first hit of the game, as he'd eventually steal second, but bounced back to strike out Nick Castellanos and then force an inning-ending groundout.

- Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, and Tim Locastro all grounded out in the third, as the Mets made it through the lineup without recording a hit. Luckily, Butto kept it a scoreless game with a 1-2-3 bottom of the third.

Philadelphia starter Cristopher Sanchez breezed through the Mets lineup again in the fourth, striking out Ronny Mauricio and Pete Alonso to cap off another 1-2-3 inning and stay perfect on the night.

- Butto got into some trouble in the bottom of the fourth, as he walked Bryce Harper and let up a one-out single to Stott, who'd steal second to give the Phillies runners at second and third. Realmuto drove in both runners with a single to left field, and then Castellanos made it a 4-0 game with a two-run homer to left. Butto would stop the bleeding with a strikeout and groundout.

Butto's day came to an end after four innings of work, as he allowed four runs on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

- Grant Hartwig came in to pitch the fifth, and after striking out Schwarber, he let up a double to Trea Turner and an RBI single to Harper that gave the Phils a 5-0 lead. Locastro recorded the Mets second hit in the top of the sixth and Mauricio crushed his first MLB homer from the right side of the plate to make it a 5-2 game.

Anthony Kay made his Mets debut in the bottom of the sixth, as the team recently claimed him off waivers from Chicago. Kay was a first-round pick by NY in 2016 and later traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in the Marcus Stroman deal. Philadelphia's Brandon Marsh fouled consecutive pitches off Kay that hit Alvarez behind the plate, as he'd leave the game and was replaced by Omar Narvaez.

- New York went down in order in the seventh, eighth, and ninth to end the game.

Highlights

What’s next

The Mets return home to face the Miami Marlins for a three-game series, beginning on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

Left-hander Joey Lucchesi (3-0, 2.88 ERA) is set to face off against lefty Braxton Garrett (9-6, 3.53 ERA).

