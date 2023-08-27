Mets takeaways from Sunday's 3-2 walk-off win over Angels, including timely hitting and David Peterson's gem

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) follows through on an RBI single against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Citi Fiel / Brad Penner - USA TODAY Sports

The Mets rallied late to snap their four-game losing streak with a 3-2 walk-off win over the Los Angeles Angels in the series final on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field.



Here are some takeaways...

- Both David Peterson and Griffin Canning walked the leadoff batter in the first inning, but then battled back to strand them there. Peterson then needed just ten pitches to get through an effortless second.

The left-hander worked around a two-out infield single in the third, striking out Shohei Ohtani on a 95 mph fastball to strand Luis Rengifo in scoring position. He issued a two-out walk in the fourth but again was able to quickly eliminate the threat.

- The Mets' offense was finally able to break through in the bottom of the fourth. Singles from Jeff McNeil and Daniel Vogelbach put two on with two out for Francisco Alvarez. The rookie, who has been struggling of late, rolled an infield single to bring home the first run of the game.

- Pitching with a lead for the first time, Peterson put together the shutdown inning the Mets were looking for. He continued cruising in the sixth, setting LA down in order, continuing a stretch of seven straight batters retired.

- The Mets put together another threat in the sixth on back-to-back singles from Pete Alonso and Vogelbach, but Alvarez struck out swinging to get Canning out of the inning.

- Peterson came back out for the seventh for the first time this season and started to lose some steam, as a walk and two singles loaded the bases with just one out. The lefty was able to bare down, though, and got out of the inning allowing just one run on a fielder's choice.

In one of his best starts of the season, Peterson allowed just the one run on three hits while walking three and striking out eight on 104 pitches.

- New York's bullpen struggled to back up the lefty's strong start, as Drew Smith entered and allowed a solo home run to the first batter he faced, putting LA in front for the first time in the game.

The offense responded right back, though, as Francisco Lindor extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single to shallow center in the bottom of the eighth. After he advanced to second on a wild pitch, Alonso drove him home with a game-tying hustle double.

- After Adam Ottavino put up a zero in the top of the ninth, the Mets were able to get something going in the bottom half. After Alvarez was HBP leading off the inning, DJ Stewart lined a single and Mark Vientos was walked on four pitches, loading the bases with no out. Rafael Ortega then lined a walk-off single that just got down in right, propelling New York to a 3-2 win, snapping their losing skid at four games.



Highlights



Upcoming schedule

The Mets continue their homestand as they open up a three-game set with the Texas Rangers on Monday at 7:10 p.m.

Texas is yet to name a starter, but right-hander Tylor Megill (7-7, 5.54 ERA) will take the ball for New York on SNY.