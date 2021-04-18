Mets takeaways from Sunday's 2-1 win over Rockies, including Marcus Stroman's dominant outing

Mets Marcus Stroman vs Rockies 4/18

The Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Sunday afternoon, thanks to another great Marcus Stroman outing.

Here are some takeaways from the game

- Stroman allowed a leadoff single to Raimel Tapia, before getting Ryan McMahon to ground into the double play and forcing Trevor Story to pop out to first.

In the top of the second, Pete Alonso singled and Michael Conforto moved him to third with a much needed double on a line drive. Jeff McNeil drove in Alonso to make it 1-0 with a hard ground out.

- Stroman walked Dom Nunez in the third, but continued to deal, retiring the next 12-straight Rockies. He gained a little more run support thanks to J.D. Davis driving in Conforto with two outs in the fourth to make it 2-0.

- Story broke the streak and doubled off Stroman in the bottom of the seventh with one out, and then scored on a Charlie Blackmon line drive to center field. Stroman didn't let that bother him, striking out the next two batters to end the inning. Through seven innings, Stroman threw just 77 pitches and allowed three hits.

- Brandon Nimmo singled to start the eighth inning, and then stole second to get into scoring position. Francisco Lindor popped out to third and Dom Smith flew out to left field, but then Nimmo was able to advance to third on a wild pitch. Alonso flew out to deep center, failing to drive in the insurance run for Stroman.

- In the bottom of the eighth, Stroman made a crazy behind the back stop on a Josh Fuentes ground ball and threw a slow bouncing ball to Alonso at first to get the out in time. He then struck out Nunez and got Yonathan Daza to line out to Lindor and end the inning.

Stroman finished the day allowing one earned run on three hits with five strikeouts over 90 pitches in 8.0 IP. After another great outing, he now has a 0.90 ERA on the season in three starts.

- Edwin Diaz came in for the close, getting the first two batters out before allowing a single to Story. James McCann made a perfect throw down to second to catch Story stealing and end the game.



What's next

The Mets are off on Monday and will begin a three-game series on the road against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at 7:40 p.m.