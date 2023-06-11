Mets takeaways from Sunday's 2-1 loss to Pirates, including just three hits from offense

Jun 11, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets lost 2-1 to the Pirates in Pittsburgh, getting only three hits as they lost for the eighth time in their last nine games and their record fell to 31-35.

Here are the top takeaways from the loss…

1. The Mets were dominated by Mitch Keller, the Pirates’ top starter but one who has been slumping, giving up 15 runs in his three previous starts.

Keller went seven innings, allowing only two hits, a second-inning single to Mark Canha and a fourth-inning home run to Jeff McNeil. The right-hander allowed two walks while striking out seven, as he lowered his ERA to 3.41.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest culprit for the Mets was catcher Omar Narvaez, who twice came up with two runners on base and two outs and failed to deliver. In the second inning the Mets had runners at second and third when Narvaez struck out swinging. And they had runners at first and second in the fourth inning when he grounded out routinely to second base.

Tommy Pham’s one-out double in the ninth off closer David Bednar gave the Mets some hope, but Brett Baty and Canha both flied out to end the game.

2. The bright spot for the Mets was their pitching, especially the bullpen. After Carlos Carrasco allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings, three relievers held the Pirates scoreless the rest of the day.

Josh Walker, Drew Smith, and Brooks Raley combined to pitch 3 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing only one hit while racking up six strikeouts.

Advertisement

3. McNeil hit his first home run since May 1 and his third of the season when he pulled a solo shot off Keller to lead off the fourth inning.

McNeil has 12 extra-base hits this season, compared to 49 last year. He had gone 34 games with only one extra-base but now has two in three games, including a double on Friday night.

However, the home run was McNeil’s only hit of the day on Sunday, as his average fell to .274.

4. The left-handed Walker got a big out for the Mets in the second major league relief appearance of his career. Brought in to relieve Carrasco with runners at second and third and two outs in the fifth inning, Walker struck out lefty-hitting Jack Suwinski, who had homered earlier in the game.

Advertisement

Called up from Triple-A on Friday, Walker went on to pitch a scoreless sixth inning as well, and perhaps could give the Mets more left-handed presence in their bullpen in addition to Raley.

At age 28 he has spent several years in the minors after being a 37th-round draft pick out of the University of New Haven in 2017.

Walker was up earlier in the season and pitched a scoreless inning. He had a 1.45 ERA in Triple-A.

5. Andrew McCutchen singled to left field in the first inning to record his 2,000th career hit. He became the 291st player in MLB history to reach that number and the fifth active player, joining Miguel Cabrera, Joey Votto, Nelson Cruz, and Elvis Andrus.

Advertisement

McCutchen, who received a standing ovation from the crowd in Pittsburgh, got the first hit of his career against the Mets in 2009, off right-hander Mike Pelfrey.

Highlights

What’s next

The Mets get Monday off before taking on the Yankees in the first Subway Series matchup of the season on Tuesday night at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Max Scherzer is set to take the mound for the Mets, while the Yankees will counter with Luis Severino.



