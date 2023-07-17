Mets takeaways from Sunday's 2-1 win over Dodgers, including Luis Guillorme's pinch-hit walk-off

New York Mets second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) hits an RBI double against the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the game during the tenth inning at Citi Field. / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets scored a run in the bottom of the 10th inning to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 2-1, in a walk-off win on Sunday at Citi Field, salvaging the finale of the three-game series.

Though the Mets scored only three runs in 28 innings against the Dodgers, their win stopped a four-game losing streak as well as a six-game winning streak for LA.

Here are the takeaways...

1) The Mets took advantage of the free runner at second base, per MLB’s extra-inning rules. With Brett Baty at second, Luis Guillorme pinch-hit for Mark Canha and after fouling off a bunt attempt, pulled a double down the first base line, scoring Baty for the win.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

David Robertson pitched two scoreless innings after the Dodgers had tied the game in the eighth. With the free runner at third base and one out in the 10th, he escaped by getting Will Smith to ground out to short and got Mookie Betts to fly out to right. He earned the win.

2) Max Scherzer pitched an outstanding game, going seven scoreless innings against a Dodgers’ offense that is second in the National League in both runs scored and home runs.

Scherzer seemed to be re-inventing himself a bit, using his off-speed stuff more than at any time this season, and notably avoiding the slider, the pitch that has hurt him much too often this season, usually in the form of home runs off hangers.

The veteran right-hander used his slow curve and changeup to keep the Dodgers’ hitters off balance, and seemed to use his cutter as something of a replacement for the slider. He struck out Freddie Freeman swinging with it in the sixth inning, getting him to chase the pitch down and in.

Advertisement

All told, Scherzer allowed only one hit in seven innings, a single inside the third base line by Jason Heyward, who was thrown out trying to stretch it to a double by Baty, who ran back to get the ball as it caromed off the wall in shallow left field.

It’s the ninth time this season Scherzer has allowed two or fewer runs in a start.

3) Newcomer Trevor Gott pitched in his first high-leverage spot as a Met and it didn’t go well.

Taking over in the eighth with a 1-0 lead, he allowed a walk and a single, then a deep fly to right that pushed the tying runner to third base. Finally, Betts lined a single over shortstop to left field to deliver the tying run.

Advertisement

From there Buck Showalter went to lefty Brooks Raley, who shut the Dodgers’ rally down by getting Freeman to ground into a force out at second, then got Max Muncy to pop out to third.

4) The Mets were fortunate to score one run against hard-throwing rookie starter Bobby Miller, who was routinely hitting 99 mph on the radar gun.

They loaded the bases against him in the fifth with one out on Starling Marte’s single to right, a hit-by-pitch to Canha, and a walk to Omar Narvaez. Brandon Nimmo then hit a comebacker that could have been an inning-ending double play but Miller couldn’t handle the ball cleanly, settling for an out at first as Marte scored.

Francisco Lindor then grounded out against reliever Brusdar Graterol to end the inning. As a result, the Mets were 0-for-9 in the game at the time with runners in scoring position, and they had scored two runs in 23 innings against the Dodgers in the series.

Advertisement

In addition, the 1-0 lead was the first lead for the Mets since the Friday night game in San Diego on July 7th.

Highlights





What's next

The Mets have an off-day on Monday before getting back in action on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox at Citi Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-3, 5.16 ERA) goes up against RHP Lucas Giolito (6-5, 3.45 ERA).