Mets takeaways from Sunday's 2-0 win over Twins, including DJ Stewart's go-ahead double

Sep 9, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Mets right fielder DJ Stewart (29) hits a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field. / Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets avoided the sweep and snapped their three-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon.

Here are the takeaways…



- Brandon Nimmo started the game with a leadoff single, but Twins right-hander Pablo Lopez retired the next three Mets to get out of the first inning. In the bottom half of the first, Tylor Megill issued a leadoff walk and then got three straight outs for a quick inning of his own.

The pitching duel continued through the second with both starters tossing 1-2-3 innings.

- Francisco Alvarez singled with one away in the top of the third and then Lindor was hit by a pitch to give the Mets two on with two out. Although, New York couldn't get on the board as Jeff McNeil grounded back to Lopez for the third out.

Megill got into a little trouble in the bottom of the third after walking Edouard Julien to give the Twins runners on first and second with one away. The righty got a force out at second and a grounder to third to escape the jam and keep it a scoreless game.

- The Mets went down in order in the fourth, while Megill breezed through the Twins with just one walk. Then in the bottom of the fifth, Megill let up a one-out single and threw a wild pitch that allowed the runner to advance to second. He walked a batter to give Minnesota two on base, but got out of the inning on a 4-6-3 double-play.

That would be all for Megill, as he finished after five innings of work, allowing just two hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

- Phil Bickford came in for relief to pitch the bottom of the sixth, as he issued a leadoff walk to Royce Lewis, who then stole second. Bickford then settled in and got two flyouts and a strikeout to keep the score intact. The New York bats continued to struggle against Lopez in the top of the seventh, getting sent down in order with two strikeouts.

Alvarez left the game in the bottom of the seventh, as he had been hit by a pitch on the right wrist/arm area earlier in the fifth and initially stayed in after getting checked on. Trevor Gott also replaced Bickford on the mound and retired the first two Twins he faced. He then let up a triple to Willi Castro, but struck out Julien looking to shut down Minnesota's momentum.

- Lopez kept it going through the eighth, striking out Brett Baty and Omar Narvaez before getting Nimmo to groundout. Brooks Raley pitched the bottom of the eighth for the Mets, and kept it a 0-0 game with a 1-2-3 inning. Lindor doubled off reliever Griffin Jax to lead off the top of the ninth, and then McNeil was hit by a pitch with two strikes. After Pete Alonso struck out, DJ Stewart delivered in the clutch with a bases-clearing double to put the Mets up 2-0.

Adam Ottavino let up a leadoff double to Carlos Correa in the bottom of the ninth, struck out Matt Wallner, and then walked Donovan Solano. The veteran pitcher bounced back to strike out Christian Vasquez and then Alonso made a smooth stop at first to get the final out and snap the team's three-game losing streak.

Highlights

What’s next

The Mets return home for a seven-game homestand at Citi Field, starting with Monday's matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the first of a four-game set.

Jose Quintana will start for the Mets, while the D-backs haven't announced a starter. First pitch on SNY is set for 7:10 p.m.



