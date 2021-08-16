Mets takeaways from Sunday's 14-4 loss to Dodgers, including five home runs for LA

Max Muncy rounds bases with Yennsy Diaz blurry in picture

The Dodgers knocked Carlos Carrasco out early and unloaded on the Mets, 14-4, to pick up the series sweep in Queens.

Here's a few takeaways:

1. The Dodgers got on the board early, with Justin Turner ripping a two-run homer off Carlos Carrasco in the third at-bat of the night after Trea Turner opened the game with a leadoff single. Will Smith crushed a solo shot out to left two batters later to make it a 3-0 game in the blink of an eye.

Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff double to kickstart things for the Mets in the next half inning, but the offense faltered after that, eventually stranding Nimmo on third before it was over.

2. Things broke open in the second, with Cody Bellinger doubling and Trea Turner following it up with another extra base hit a few batter later to make it 4-0.

Then Max Muncy launched a no-doubter out to center field to extend things to 6-0.

3. That was it for Carrasco, who was taken out after 2.0 innings, six earned runs, six hits, a walk and three strikeouts.

4. The Mets scored in back-to-back innings in the third and fourth, thanks to RBI's from Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto, to cut the lead to 6-2.

After a quiet fifth, the Dodgers added three more runs to their lead. First, Max Scherzer hit a sac fly to center to bring in Billy McKinney. Then Muncy hit his second homer of the day -- again bringing in Trea Turner to make it 9-2.

5. The gap was briefly closed a bit at 9-4 when the Mets scored twice in the seventh, but then the Dodgers responded with three in the eighth and another two in the ninth to make it 14-4 for good.

The Mets were a brutal 0-12 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base.

The Dodgers pick up the sweep as the Mets now sit just one game over .500 and in third place in the NL East.



What's Next:

The Mets and San Francisco Giants will play Monday at 9:45 p.m.

Rich Hill (6-4, 4.05 ERA) will go for the Mets against San Fran's Kevin Gausman (11-5, 2.29 ERA).