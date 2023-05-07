Mets takeaways from Sunday's 13-6 loss to Rockies, including bullpen allowing seven-run fifth inning

May 7, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jimmy Yacabonis (73) reacts after giving up a two run home run to Colorado Rockies right fielder Kris Bryant (23) in the fifth inning at Citi Field. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets gave up seven runs in the fifth inning and lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-6, on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field.

Here are the takeaways...

- Joey Lucchesi struck out the leadoff man, but then let up a solo home run to Randal Grichuk as the Rockies took a 1-0 lead. Lucchesi then got a fly out, and after issuing a walk, got a force out to end the side. The left-hander then breezed through the second with a 1-2-3 inning thanks to two strikeouts.



- Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor both walked to start the bottom of the first, and Nimmo scored on Jeff McNeil's line drive to left-center to tie the game up. Pete Alonso advanced the runners on a ground out, and then Brett Baty drove in Lindor and McNeil on a single to right to give the Mets a 3-1 lead. Daniel Vogelbach walked and Luis Guillorme lined it to right with two outs, as it appeared Baty would score, but Vogelbach overran second base and was tagged out before Baty crossed the plate.

- Lucchesi and Francisco Alvarez miscommunicated on a bunt to leadoff the top of the third, as Brenton Doyle reached first safely. Jurickson Profar then doubled to right-center, driving in Doyle to make it a 3-2 game. Lucchesi then allowed a one-out single by Kris Bryant to center that scored Profar to tie the game at 3-3. The lefty escaped the inning without any more damage, getting a force out at second as the Rockies left two runners stranded.

- With one away in the bottom of the fourth, Alvarez crushed a fastball off the wall in left field for a double. Rockies starter Ryan Feltner then plunked Nimmo and walked Lindor to load the bases, as Brent Suter then came in for relief. McNeil drove in Alvarez from third and Colorado 2B Alan Trejo mishandled the hard hit ball, as the Mets took a 4-3 lead. Alonso was unpleased after striking out looking on an outside fastball and then Baty grounded out to end the inning.

- Lucchesi's day ended after four innings of work, finishing with three earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Jimmy Yacabonis came in to pitch the fifth and immediately got into trouble. He walked Grichuk and then let up a two-run homer to Bryant to put Colorado ahead. Yacabonis then walked C.J. Cron, allowed a double to Ryan McMahon, and after a pop out, let up a double down the first base line to Ezequiel Tovar as the Rockies took a 7-4 lead. Tommy Hunter replaced Yacabonis, as Austin Wynns drove in another with a grounder past Baty and then Doyle homered to right to make it 10-4.

- Mark Canha hit a ground-rule double with one out in the bottom of the fifth and Guillorme drove him in with a single to left-center field, making it a 10-5 game. Alvarez struck out and Nimmo grounded out to end the inning. In the top of the sixth, Hunter tossed a 1-2-3 inning to keep the score intact.

Trejo doubled off Hunter to leadoff the seventh, and would eventually come around to score on a two-out single by Doyle to make it 11-5. Vogelbach hit his second homer of the season in the bottom of the seventh, as the Mets trailed 11-6.

- Colorado tacked on another run in the ninth with a sacrifice fly, and then a wild pitch by Dominic Leone made it 13-6. The Mets went down in order in the ninth and have now lost four straight series.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets have a day off on Monday and then will hit the road for a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds, starting on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. on SNY.

Max Scherzer gets the start for the Mets, and will go up against right-hander Luke Weaver for the Reds.

