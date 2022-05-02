Mets takeaways from Sunday's 10-6 win over Phillies, including Dominic Smith's statement in perfect night at plate

Dominic Smith cropped 5/1/22

The Mets still have not lost a series this season. They won their seventh straight set in 2022, taking two out of three games against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field, with a 10-6 victory.

Six things to know from Sunday's game

1. Ahead of an MLB roster crunch from 28 players to 26 by Monday, Dominic Smith more than made his case to stay with the Mets. Batting sixth and starting at 1B, he went a perfect 4 for 4 in the box, driving home three runs and scoring one himself.

Smith's RBI double in the fourth inning, following 3B Eduardo Escobar's leadoff single, brought New York back from a 3-2 deficit. It broke through in the fifth inning, a three-run frame where Smith singled home two more runs, for its momentum-swinging 6-3 lead.

2. Not to be outdone or overshadowed by Smith, the 2019 All-Star version of 2B Jeff McNeil was on full display with a 4-for-5 performance from the three spot. McNeil scored two runs and drove one in, an eighth-inning RBI double to LF that polished off the Mets' 10-run output.

3. In a game where Max Scherzer allowed three home runs, the Mets RHP still looked dominant and emerged victorious. Scherzer allowed four runs on five hits, but his stuff otherwise remained overpowering as he struck out nine and walked four over 94 pitches (68 strikes) in six innings.

4. Scherzer's blips on the radar largely came from Kyle Schwarber, who continued to be a thorn in the Mets' side with a 3-for-4 night that included a pair of homers. Through 36 career games against the Mets, Schwarber has launched 16 long balls -- more than the 15 apiece by Willie Mays and Willie McCovey in the same span, according to MLB's Sarah Langs.

Bryce Harper also homered off Scherzer, a sixth-inning solo shot between the strikeouts of Rhys Hoskins and Nick Castellanos, before he ended his evening by getting J.T. Realmuto on a groundout to SS Francisco Lindor. The only other hits Scherzer surrendered, set aside Schwarber's two homers and Harper's solo shot, was a second-inning single by Alec Bohm and a third-inning knock from Jean Segura.

5. After an 0-for-3 line in Saturday's 4-1 loss, Pete Alonso bounced back. Batting cleanup, as the Mets' DH, Alonso went 1 for 3 with a seventh-inning RBI single that gave New York the 7-4 cushion. Moments later, RF Starling Marte grounded a bases-loaded single up the middle that scored McNeil and Alonso.

Marte got thrown out at 2B during an attempt to leg out the double, but not before the Mets widened a 9-4 margin. Earlier in the inning, Marte made a highlight-reel diving catch on a sinking line drive to LF by Bohm, continuing the hustle that has caught manager Buck Showalter's attention early on this season.



6. Following Scherzer's start, the Mets closed with a 7-8-9 bullpen of LHP Joely Rodriguez, RHP Seth Lugo and RHP Yoan Lopez. Rodriguez bounced back from Schwarber's leadoff single by downing Bohm on a lineout, fanning Johan Camargo swinging and getting Odubel Herrera via a 4-3 putout to end the inning.

Lugo, aside from a Hoskins single, pitched to contact and got through the eighth without issue. However, Lopez -- after Realmuto's lineout and Schwarber's groundout -- ran into trouble, hitting Bohm with a pitch before Camargo homered to RF and cut into the 10-6 margin.

Ultimately, Lopez worked out of trouble and struck out Herrera to end the game.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets (16-7) begin a three-game series against the Braves (10-13) at Citi Field. Monday's game, a 7:10 p.m. start on SNY, features New York RHP Chris Bassitt (3-1, 2.25 ERA) and Atlanta LHP Max Fried (2-2, 3.00 ERA).