Mets takeaways from Saturday's loss to Nationals, including strong Jordan Yamamoto and Edwin Diaz outings

Jordan Yamamoto pitching in Mets spring training blue jersey

The Mets got some strong individual outings on the mound, but shaky defense at third base helped the Nationals come away with a 4-3 win on Saturday night.

Here are a few key takeaways from Saturday's game ...

- The Mets took an early lead thanks to some less than stellar Nationals defense. After Michael Conforto was hit by a pitch with two outs and no one on, JD Davis singled, but an error by Juan Soto moved the runners to second and third. James McCann then hit a grounder to third baseman Carter Kieboom, who threw the ball away, allowing both runs to score.

- Jordan Yamamoto got the start on the mound for the Mets, staked to an early 2-0 lead. In the first, he struck Trea Turner out swinging, but he also allowed a two-out RBI double to Josh Bell, cutting into the Mets’ lead.

The 24-year-old settled in nicely, posting back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in the second and third. Yamamoto will likely start the season at the Triple-A level, but he could prove to be a valuable depth piece for the Mets’ rotation should anyone go down with an injury. He finished his night with 3.1 innings pitched, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out two. His spring ERA is now 1.08.

- Edwin Diaz came in to pitch the fifth inning, and it was once again a very clean outing for the 26-year-old. Diaz struck out Alex Avila and Kieboom swinging as part of a 1-2-3 inning of work. He has not allowed a base-runner this spring.



- Francisco Lindor had another quiet night at the plate going 0-for-3 with a couple of strikeouts. It’s never wise to put too much stock into spring training performances, but Lindor is now slashing just .125/.176/.125 this spring.

- Kevin Pillar reached base on a walk in the second inning, and then stole second and third base before being left stranded. Likely to be a fourth or fifth outfielder on the Mets’ 26-man roster, Pillar has had a good spring, slashing .353/.450/.588.

- Defense at third base continues to be a sore spot for the Mets this spring. With Davis already having some troubles, it was Jonathan Villar starting at third on Saturday. In the bottom of the sixth, the Nationals pushed the tying run across thanks to a two-out error by Villar. The unearned run was charged to Jeurys Familia, who walked one batter and struck out one batter in the inning.

Story continues

Villar had two errors in the game, and Mark Vientos committed another one in the bottom of the ninth inning, all at the hot corner. Vientos' error kept the Nats' ninth-inning rally going, and Yasmany Tomas drove in the winning run on an RBI single off of Ryley Gilliam.

What's next

The Mets are back in action on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m., when they host the St. Louis Cardinals.