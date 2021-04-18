Mets takeaways from Saturday's game one 4-3 win over Rockies, including Jacob deGrom's 14 strikeouts

Jacob deGrom road greys tight shot

The Mets nearly wasted another Jacob deGrom start, but they battled back in the top of the seventh for a 4-3 win in game one of the doubleheader.

Here are a few key takeaways ...

- After waiting since Thursday to finally make his start on the mound, Jacob deGrom started off strong, setting the Rockies down 1-2-3 in the first inning, striking out Trevor Story to end the inning. He allowed a couple of runners to reach base in the second, as he looked like he just couldn’t quite get comfortable on the mound, but he then struck out the next three batters in order to get out of the early jam.

And as it turned out, that was the start of a nearly historic run for deGrom, who also struck out the side in the third and fourth innings, pumping a 100 mph fastball past C.J. Cron to end the fourth.

- With a chance to tie Tom Seaver’s major league record of 10 straight strikeouts, deGrom allowed a Josh Fuentes grounder to second that Jeff McNeil committed an error on, snapping deGrom’s streak of nine straight strikeouts, which set a new career high. Later, Dom Nunez tripled off the right field wall, tying the game 1-1 with one out in the fifth.

Pinch-hitter Yonathan Daza then poked a sac fly to right, as Michael Conforto's throw was offline, allowing the Rockies to take a 2-1 lead on two unearned runs. Raimel Tapia then golfed a solo home run just inside the foul pole to make it 3-1 Rockies.

-DeGrom finished with 14 strikeouts for the second straight outing, once again tying his career high. DeGrom allowed just three hits and all three runs were unearned over his six innings. Over his last two starts, deGrom has struck out 28 hitters in 14.0 innings of work.

- The Mets’ offense got some runners on base right away in the top of the first, as Brandon Nimmo led off with yet another hit, pulling a single to right field. Francisco Lindor then bounced a ball to second that Ryan McMahon threw away at second base, giving the Mets runners at first and second with nobody out against Chi Chi Gonzalez. But Dom Smith and Pete Alonso both went down on strikes (with some generous strike calls included), and McNeil bounced out to end the inning.

- The Mets cracked the scoreboard in the top of the third inning, as deGrom helped himself by leading off with a single. Later in the inning, with runners on the corners and two outs, Alonso delivered with an RBI single to center, scoring deGrom for a 1-0 Mets lead.

-With the Rockies up 3-1 in the top of the sixth, Alonso delivered again, this time with a solo home run off of reliever Mychal Givens, who hung a slider right in the middle of the plate. Alonso's second home run of the season cut the Colorado lead in half at 3-2.



- Conforto broke out of an 0-for-16 skid in his first at-bat of the game, slashing a single into right field to lead off the second. Conforto also recorded another hit in his second at-bat, going 2-for-3 on the afternoon.

- In the top of the seventh, James McCann led off with a single. With Albert Almora pinch-running, pinch-hitter Jonathan VIllar roped a double into right-field corner, scoring Almora on a bang-bang play at the plate to tie the game at 3-3. Nimmo then bounced an infield single to second, giving the Mets runners at the corners. Lindor then delivered his biggest hit to to date as a Met, singling to right to give the Mets a 4-3 lead.

- Edwin Diaz then shut the door in the bottom of the seventh, striking out the side. In all deGrom and Diaz struck out 17 hitters in seven innings.

What's next

- The Mets and Rockies face off in the second game of their doubleheader on Saturday night, as Joey Lucchesi takes the ball against German Marquez on SNY.