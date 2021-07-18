Mets takeaways from Saturday's 9-7 loss to Pirates, including a blown six-run lead

J.D. Davis close up rounds bases grey jersey

The Mets lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-7 on Saturday night, blowing a six-run lead in the final two innings.

- J.D. Davis got the team's first hit of the night, and his first since returning from injury, on an opposite field line drive to leadoff the top of the second inning. Dominic Smith then hit into the 4-6-3 double play. Michael Conforto doubled through the shift down the third base line, but James McCann grounded out to short to end the scoring chance.

- After turning a smooth double play to end the second inning, Luis Guillorme doubled to the right-center field gap to leadoff the top of the third inning. Starter Tylor Megill dropped down a perfect bunt to advance Guillorme to third base. Brandon Nimmo walked, but Pete Alonso grounded into the 6-4-3 double play as the Mets couldn't get the run across the plate.

- Jeff McNeil walked and then Davis crushed a ball to center field for a two-run home run to give the Mets a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning.

-After Alonso singled to leadoff the top of the sixth inning, Davis launched another two-run homer, this time to right field, as the Mets took a 4-0 lead. Megill's night came to an end after the sixth inning, allowing no runs on six hits with two strikeouts over 93 pitches. It's the longest outing of his career so far over five starts, and his first scoreless performance.

- Guillorme reached first on an error by 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes, and scored on pinch-hitter Travis Blankenhorn's RBI double off the top of the fence in center field to give the Mets a 5-0 lead. It's Blankenhorn's first career RBI, as he was called up earlier on Saturday. Alonso reached first after the Mets challenged the play and it was overturned, moving Blankenhorn to third. McNeil then singled to left field, as the Mets made it a 6-0 game.

- John Nogowski doubled to left field off of Seth Lugo, but the Pirates still trailed in the eighth inning, 6-1. After a walk to load the bases, Lugo got Jacob Stallings to pop out and then Kevin Newman grounded into the fielder's choice to make it a 6-2 game. Wilmer Difo hit a pinch-hit three-run homer, as the Pirates trailed just 6-5. Aaron Loup replaced Lugo, and got out of the inning thanks to a great stop by Alonso at first.

- Nimmo came through with an insurance home run in the top of the ninth, putting the Mets up 7-5. Edwin Diaz came in for the save, but hit Hayes and then walked Bryan Reynolds. Diaz struck out Ben Gamel for the first out, but then Nogowski reached first on a hard hit ground ball to load the bases. Diaz struck Gregory Polanco out looking on a full-count backdoor slider for the second out, but let up a walk-off grand slam to Stallings, losing the game 9-7.

The Mets and Pirates will finish up their series in Pittsburgh on Sunday at 1.05 p.m. on SNY.

JT Brubaker (4-9, 4.47 ERA) will go for the Pirates while All-Star Taijuan Walker (7-4, 2.50 ERA) will get the nod for the Mets.