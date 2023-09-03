Mets takeaways from Saturday's 8-7 loss to Mariners, including comeback falling short

Sep 2, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder DJ Stewart (29) hits a three run home run in the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets offense came back twice, but the bullpen gave back the lead as the New York fell to the Mariners, 8-7, on Saturday night at Citi Field.

-Ronny Mauricio is a hit machine. After going 2-for-3 in his debut, the second baseman hit singles in his first two at-bats on Saturday. He even stole a bag, the first of his career.

Mauricio batted right-handed for the first time in his third at-bat but struck out swinging. He finished 2-for-4.

-David Peterson was coming off his best start of the season in his last game but he would have to work hard in this one.

After giving up a solo shot to Teoscar Hernandez in the second inning -- the pitch was a slider below the zone that Hernandez golfed -- things would unravel a bit in the third. After a one-out single, Julio Rodriguez would drive a ball to right-center field, Brandon Nimmo looked to have a beat on it and leapt to catch it before crashing into the wall but he missed it allowing the second-year superstar to reach on a triple and put the Mariners up 2-0. Hernandez would hit a two-out single to drive in Rodriguez to put Seattle up 3-0.

Peterson’s night wouldn’t last much longer as he hit JP Crawford to lead off the fifth and manager Buck Showalter pulled his starter. That runner would eventually come around to score on a sacrifice fly given up by the recently recalled Grant Hartwig to take a 4-3 lead and put a stamp on Peterson’s night.

Peterson went four-plus innings (77 pitches), giving up four runs on seven hits, no walks and striking out four.

-The Mets offense had a tall task against Luis Castillo, the righty who hadn’t lost a game since July 14, and it went as expected for the first three innings. But Castillo found himself in a lot of trouble in the fourth.

After a leadoff single by Pete Alonso and a Daniel Vogelbach hit-by-pitch, DJ Stewart hit a line drive home run to dead center to tie the game at 3-3. It’s Stewart’s ninth home run in his last 15 games. He finished 2-for-5

The Mets had a chance in the fifth to tie things up after Jeff McNeil led off with a double. Alonso flew out, but did advance McNeil. Vogelbach was robbed of a hit when second baseman Jose Caballero dove to snag a liner for the second out. Stewart grounded out to end the threat. Castillo went five-plus innings, his shortest outing since his last loss.

-The Mets bullpen could not keep the score close. After letting the inherited runner score in the fifth, Hartwig started the sixth by hitting a batter and giving up a two-run shot to Dominic Canzone just inside the right-field foul pole. The Mariners would push across another run to go up 7-3 after six innings.

But the scrappy Mets would fight back. After Vientos hit a solo homer to make it 7-4, Francisco Lindor launched his 25th homer of the season, a two-run shot, to make it 7-6.

McNeil would hit a game-tying triple with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, but Adam Ottavino gave up a leadoff homer to Crawford in the ninth to give Seattle a 8-7 lead.

- In the ninth, Vogelbach led off with a single but was caught trying to stretch it to a double. Stewart followed with a single but a pinch-hitting Brett Baty popped out. Francisco Alvarez, also pinch-hitting, grounded out to the pitcher to end the game.

-Baty did not start Saturday. Instead, Showalter elected to go with Mark Vientos at third base.

Vientos went 2-for-3 with a walk and that solo shot in the sixth off of Castillo. He did have some shaky defensive chances at third, including on a hopper that allowed the Mariners' seventh run to score when his throw took Alonso up the line.

He would be checked out by a trainer after running the bases in the seventh and be replaced in the eighth inning.

The Mets finish their three-game series with the Mariners on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:40 p.m.

Tylor Megill (7-7, 5.29 ERA) will be on the mound for the Mets and he’ll go up against RHP George Kirby (10-8, 3.28 ERA).